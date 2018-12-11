By the Numbers: In The Land

As the Wine & Gold get set to begin their second three-game homestand in a week, Cavs.com takes a look at some of the best facts and stats tallied by the Cavs while playing at The Q this season in our latest edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

* Stats as of December 11

105.2 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold at The Q this season.

.449 … field goal percentage for the Cavs through 14 home games.

10 … out of those 14 games the Wine & Gold outrebounded their opponent (1 tie).

15 … three-pointers netted in Saturday's win over the Wizards, a season-high for triples made.

136 … points scored against the Atlanta Hawks on October 30. The point total was the franchise's third-highest total scored at Quicken Loans Arena.

.818 … free throw percentage shot by the Wine & Gold at home this campaign.

13.6 … rebounds per game averaged by Tristan Thompson on the corner of Huron and Ontario.

16.1 … points per game averaged by Collin Sexton at The Q.

.531 … season-high field goal percentage (43-81) shot by Cleveland this past Friday against the Kings at The Q.

.542 … season-high three-point field goal percentage (13-24) shot by the Cavs in their 113-89 home victory over the Hornets on November 13.

26 … assists dished out by the Wine & Gold in Saturday's win against Washington which tied a season-high for dimes in a game (26 at Minnesota on October 19).

27 … more games to be played at The Q for the 2018-19 regular season.