By the Numbers: 20, 22, 26, 41?

Can you really bring a jersey number down from the rafters?

If you're given a random number to wear, do you eventually just stick with it?

Ever wonder how a player gets their number?

Cavs.com has the answer to these questions as we take a look at some of the current Cavaliers' uniform numbers and the stories behind them in this edition of By the Numbers.

20 … Billy Preston: The easy-going So-Cal native and Cavaliers’ two-way player got a number change when he signed with the Wine & Gold after impressing the brass in Vegas Summer League.

“I actually didn’t get to pick my number, that’s the number they gave me,” said the 6-10 forward. “My original number is 23, but I knew I wasn’t getting that one. I mean, No. 20 is cool – I’m not complaining and it’s not that big of a deal to me. I’ll wear any number.”

22 … Larry Nance Jr.: It doesn’t take a mathematician (or even a basketball historian) to figure out how Larry Nance Jr. got his number. But it wasn’t necessarily an easy request – assuming the numeral his legendary dad donned during his seven stellar seasons with the Cavaliers.

“I can’t imagine the league has seen anything like this or will see anything like this for a very long time,” said the younger Nance when the decision was made last season. “So kind of a special request they let get through the cracks and I’m excited about it.”

26 … Kyle Korver: One of the greatest long-range marksmen – and possibly the greatest No. 26 – in NBA history, Kyle Korver wore No. 15 at Creighton but – after being drafted 51st overall in the legendary 2003 Draft, was given No. 25 as a rookie in Summer League. But just as he was getting comfortable with that number ...

“… the team signed Marc Jackson – not the coach and broadcaster – BIG Marc Jackson out of Temple. He was big and a veteran and from Philly. And he just said he’s taking that number. That’s how it goes it when you’re a rookie. So I took 26. That’s kind of a different number nobody takes. I’ve been wearing it ever since.”

41 … Ante Zizic: The Wine & Gold’s 21-year-old big man, acquired in last season's blockbuster offseason deal with Boston, is a man of few words. And the explanation of his jersey number didn’t take much explanation.

“I go with 41 because it’s my birthday – January 4th. That’s how we say it in Croatia – 4 -1.”