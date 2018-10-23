By the Numbers: Through the First Week

Despite a slow start to the 2018-19 campaign, there have been some bright spots in the Wine & Gold's start to the new season and Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats through the first three games in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

112.7 … points per game average by the Wine & Gold through the first three games.

6 … different Cavs have scored in double-figures at least once in those trio of contests.

5 … players averaging double-figures in points so far this season.

.451 … field goal percentage averaged by the Wine & Gold during the opening week.

20.7, 14.3 … Kevin Love's point and rebound per game averages through the first three.

17.0, 5.3., 5.3 … Cedi Osman's point, rebound and assist per game averages thus far.

10.7 … rebounds per game for Tristan Thompson to begin the new campaign.

.571 … three-point percentage shot by George Hill.

.533 … Cedi Osman's percentage in the same category (8-for-15).

17.7 … points per game for Jordan Clarkson off the Cavaliers bench.

22.0 … average assists dished out by the Wine & Gold through their opening trio of contests.

+4.33 … team rebounding margin advantage the Cavs hold over their first three opponents.