By the Numbers: Through the First Week
Numerical Notations from the First Three Games
Despite a slow start to the 2018-19 campaign, there have been some bright spots in the Wine & Gold's start to the new season and Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats through the first three games in this edition of By the Numbers.
112.7 … points per game average by the Wine & Gold through the first three games.
6 … different Cavs have scored in double-figures at least once in those trio of contests.
5 … players averaging double-figures in points so far this season.
.451 … field goal percentage averaged by the Wine & Gold during the opening week.
20.7, 14.3 … Kevin Love's point and rebound per game averages through the first three.
17.0, 5.3., 5.3 … Cedi Osman's point, rebound and assist per game averages thus far.
10.7 … rebounds per game for Tristan Thompson to begin the new campaign.
.571 … three-point percentage shot by George Hill.
.533 … Cedi Osman's percentage in the same category (8-for-15).
17.7 … points per game for Jordan Clarkson off the Cavaliers bench.
22.0 … average assists dished out by the Wine & Gold through their opening trio of contests.
+4.33 … team rebounding margin advantage the Cavs hold over their first three opponents.