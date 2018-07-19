By the Numbers: A Fountain of Youth

With the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League in the books, Cavs.com takes a look at some some facts and stats surrounding the Cavs' success in Vegas for this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

5-2 … Wine & Gold's record from the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League.

82 … total number of games played throughout the summer in Las Vegas with all 30 teams competing for the first time.

3 … tournament wins (vs. Sacramento, Houston and Toronto) for the Cavs following their group stage.

2 … overtime periods it took to decide the Cavaliers' semifinals bout with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 16, 2018.

5 … players that earned First Team nods following the 2018 Summer League, including Cleveland's own Collin Sexton.

57.1 … three-point percentage posted by John Holland against the Toronto Raptors after the guard hit 4-7 from beyond-the-arc on July 15.

19.6 … number of points averaged by the Wine & Gold's first round draft pick Collin Sexton through seven Summer League games.

2 … double-doubles garnered by Ante Zizic in both Summer League appearances (16 pts/14 rbs vs. Washington & 25 pts/11 rbs vs. Chicago).

13/16 … ties and lead changes that took place throughout all four quarters and both overtimes during Monday's semifinals contest between Cleveland and Los Angeles.

8, 5 … rookies and veterans who played for the Cavaliers during the 2018 Summer League season.

3 … times Sexton led or tied for the team high in points (25 vs. Sacramento, 17 vs. Houston, 27 vs. Los Angeles).

6 … players who notched double-digit points against the Lakers (Sexton-27, Artis-17, Holland-17, Smith 14, Preston-10, Brodziansky-10).