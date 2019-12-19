Daily News- December 19, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Darius Garland still trying to find best way to fit alongside Cleveland Cavaliers starters

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Darius Garland, pairing him with Collin Sexton, creating the league’s newest non-traditional backcourt, they envisioned results similar to Monday night in Toronto -- coincidentally one of the teams Cleveland is trying to emulate.

It was the duo’s best game, combining for 45 points and nine assists against just three turnovers. It was the first time they each had a 20-point night. The third time they had four assists apiece.

It's that development the Cavaliers have been hoping for -- even if it continues to come slowly.

Cleveland Cavaliers open stretch of ‘winnable’ games with 100-98 wire-to-wire victory against Charlotte Hornets

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At one point, about two weeks ago, one Cleveland Cavaliers player sat in the locker room before yet another difficult matchup. As he started listing the opponents, he could only shake his head and shrug his shoulders. Players are programmed to stay in the moment, to focus only on the next task. But they’re also human. He knew what was ahead. Everyone in the organization did. The coming schedule would be relentless.

Milwaukee. Philadelphia. Boston. Houston. San Antonio. Toronto.

Milwaukee. Philadelphia. Boston. Houston. San Antonio. Toronto.

Five of the six were against championship-caliber teams. There were no breaks coming, no soft spots and few opportunities to end a brutal stretch that was taking its toll on everyone. For a team stuck in a rut that lasted weeks, the Cavs just needed to survive that gauntlet without splintering. Because they also knew this favorable three-game homestand was on the horizon. All they had to do was capitalize.

Cedi Osman striving to be more consistent with ever-changing role: ‘I’m slowly trying to adjust'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers starting small forward Cedi Osman scored 11 points during a blistering first quarter, helping the team get off to a fast start against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night. He added two more buckets in the second quarter, giving him 15 at the break.

Osman scored just three points the rest of the way. That’s a window into Osman’s season.

"I'm trying to adjust," Osman said following the Cavaliers' 100-98 win. "Every game is a different game and I have to find a way. I have to be consistent every night. Because of my role right now and because I didn't really adjust to my role, there were a couple nights that I was not really good, I couldn't help my team. But I'm slowly trying to adjust to this role. Hopefully it will get better.

