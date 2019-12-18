Larry Jr. Celebrates the Holidays with Families at Wednesday's Game

As a native Northeast Ohioan, Larry Nance Jr. wanted to open up his newly renovated House – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – to local families for the holidays. So on Wednesday, Nance welcomed six families from the Lorain County Boys & Girls Clubs to his home court for a special holiday outing at the game.

Nance arranged for transportation to the FieldHouse for the families, who were able to spend the evening in the penthouse suite, which was decorated for their very own holiday party. The Cavaliers veteran visited the families prior to the game, where he handed out and signed jerseys for them. Then he surprised them with the ultimate gift: each family received $2,000 in gift cards! Nance wanted to be able to help the families with their holidays and get their new year started off on a the right foot.

The families were shocked and in awe as Nance distributed the gift cards, wishing everyone a happy holiday while he did. To Nance, it was his privilege to be able to make an impact on the families at this time of year, and to embody the true holiday spirit.

After the pregame visit, the families enjoyed the game against the Charlotte Hornets from their holiday-themed suite atop Larry’s House. It was a merry night for all.