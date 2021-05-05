Return to the Wild



Anderson Varejao Inks 10-Day Deal with Cleveland

”Once I got here, it felt like I never left.”

That’s what new Cavaliers backup big man Anderson Varejao said after Tuesday morning’s shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts – not long after inking a 10-day deal to rejoin the franchise with which he’d spent the first 12 years of his career.

What Andy’s game will look like when he finally takes the floor is anyone’s guess. But, hell, nobody was quite sure what his game would look like in any game on any night during his prime. We only know this: when the Wild Thing finally takes the floor, he’s going to leave everything he can on it.

”Hopefully, I can get out there and do some crazy things that Andy used to do back in the day,” smiled the 38-year-old Brazilian. “But the main thing is just to be back with the guys and kind of help the younger guys, too. Help them understand that you can’t take anything for granted, no matter what’s going on, it could always get worse. Enjoy the moment, enjoy what’s going on right now.

”I’m excited, I’m anxious to see how it’s going to be.”

A tenacious rebounder and dogged defender, Varejao suited up for 591 regular season games and 71 postseason contests for the Cavs. Among the organization’s all-time leaders, he ranks 7th in games played – beneath Austin Carr and above Mark Price. He’s 4th in offensive rebounds, 5th in defensive rebounds, 6th in overall rebounds, 7th in blocked shots and 8th in steals.

Anderson Varejao still ranks in the franchise's all-time Top 10 lists in several categories.



David Liam Kyle via NBAE/Getty Images

Varejao – who’s continued to make his home in Cleveland – hasn’t played competitively since the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China. But he’s stayed ready and remained in basketball shape throughout the pandemic – while also taking care of his wife, who was pregnant at the time with the couples’ first child. (“I was always ready to come back, to be honest,” he admitted on Tuesday.)

The Cavaliers have been crushed by injuries all season long, and both GM Koby Altman and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff have been playing musical chairs throughout the campaign. On Tuesday, they added the familiar big man in the final stretch.

"(Varejao)’s infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio, and have established a genuine admiration that resonates strongly throughout our passionate fan base,” said Altman. “There are not many athletes who can impact the game of basketball the way Andy has over his career, and I feel that our players will benefit greatly from their daily interaction with him.”

The Cavaliers don’t expect Varejao to unseat Jarrett Allen or even make major contributions off the bench. But they do know he can be an asset for a young squad trying to reach the levels of success he did during much of his tenure.

”He’s got a wealth of experience and knowledge and I think he embodies the things that we talk about wanting to be,” said Bickerstaff. “And for him, he could live anywhere in the world. He lives in Cleveland. He’s made Cleveland his home. We talk about the connection between our guys and our team and the city, and I can’t think of a better way to show that than he’s chosen to do.

”When I think about how he played the game – we talk about people who compete, we talk about people who were selfless. And he was those two things personified.”

The 30th overall pick of the 2004 Draft by the Orlando Magic out of F.C. Barcelona, Varejao was originally thought to be a throw-in on a deal that also landed Drew Gooden in exchange for Tony Battie and two second rounders.

"I’m looking forward to getting out there with them and do what I do best, compete. And if I can help them in any way, I’ll be there to share a little bit of my experience and everything that I went through and tell them: Don’t take anything for granted."

The Brazilian with the easy smile and crazy locks became an immediate fan favorite. And he backed it up with his play – doing a lion’s share of the dirty work that allowed LeBron James to flourish and take the team to its first Finals appearance in franchise history in 2007.

He was averaging a double-double before a wrist injury cut his season short in 2011-12. And before being sidelined for the season due to a lower lung pulmonary embolism in 2012-13, he was having his best season as a pro – leading the league in rebounding at 14.4rpg and scoring the ball at a 14.1ppg clip.

Two seasons later, he was rejoined by his old friend and teammate, James, who guided the Wine & Gold back to the NBA Finals in his first year back in town. But the following season, the Cavs brass made a gut-wrenching decision at the trade deadline – sending Varejao to Portland in a three-team deal that netted Cleveland sharp-shooting big man, Channing Frye.

”It wasn’t what I expected, getting traded after 12 years in Cleveland,” Andy admitted on Tuesday morning. “But I understand it’s part of the business. It happens. I wasn’t the first one and won’t be the last one to get traded. I was happy for the city and the organization, even though I was on the other side, for them to get the ring and celebrate – because the city deserves it, the fans deserve it.

”They’re die-hard Cavs fans and they’re hard-working people. I’m happy for them, but the most important thing now is I’m back with the Wine & Gold.”

When Anderson was originally drafted by the Magic, Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro was three years old. Darius Garland was four. On Tuesday, he introduced himself to the teammates he’d been observing on TV all year.

”It was only Kevin and Delly from back in the day,” said Varejao. “The other guys were great, they showed up: ‘Hey Varejao, how’s it going? Good to see you.’ I got to know Garland before everybody else. Great kid, brilliant future in this league. All the guys, they were great. To be honest, it feels like I’ve been here a long time. Everybody was so great about me being here.”

The Wild Thing was still in civvies for Tuesday night’s thriller against Phoenix, but he’ll almost certainly be donning his familiar No. 17 when he and his young teammates take the floor on Wednesday against Portland.

”I’m looking forward to getting out there with them and do what I do best: compete, and if I can help them in any way, I’ll be there to share a little bit of my experience and everything that I went through and tell them: Don’t take anything for granted. Any situation could always get worse. Keep working, keep trying to get better because you have a great life here with the Cavs.”