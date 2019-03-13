28 Pics for Thompson's 28th Birthday

Since being drafted by the Cleveland in 2011, Cavs big man Tristan Thompson has grown into an accomplished veteran and an emerging leader.

At only 28 years of age, T-Top has earned a number of achievements. He ranks in the Top-10 alongside Cavs Legends in categories such as games played (9th), rebounds (4th) and blocks (7th). Most notably, Thompson was an integral piece in helping to bring the city their first major sports championship in 52 years back in the summer of 2016.

This season, Tristan has continued to play at a high level and is averaging a double-double with 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds.

As T.T. continues to put in work for a young Cleveland squad, Cavs.com takes a look back at his eight seasons with the Wine & Gold.