33 Pics for Swish's 33rd Birthday

Before the age of 33, JR Smith has accomplished many things that most NBA players only dream of, including winning Sixth Man of the Year (2013) honors as well as an NBA Championship in 2016 with the Wine & Gold.

More recently, Swish was apart of the Cavaliers' fourth-straight NBA Finals appearance, averaging 8.7 points in all 22 postseason contests last season.

As he heads into the upcoming campaign, Smith will own a leading role in helping to develop the younger players on the Wine & Gold. His exceptional three-point skills and confident demeanor will no doubt inspire young guards like Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson.

Now that he has turned 33, Cavs.com takes a look back through the lens at the amazing things he has accomplished while representing the Wine & Gold.