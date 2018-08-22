Summer of Instagraming

From the toll of wedding bells to hitting the road for summer adventures, catching up with family and joining (or reuniting with!) the squad – it’s been an exciting summer for the Wine & Gold!

Catch up with the offseason fun, as documented on Instagram:

There’s no better season than summer to show off some fresh ink! Any guesses on what Jordan Clarkson’s new tattoo is?

New team AND new bride? It’s been a busy summer for new Cavalier Sam Dekker. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

The Land is ready to welcome back Channing Frye, who has been flexing all Summer 2018!

Suns out, guns out! Who can match Junior on the sand? Larry Nance Jr. took advantage of volleyball season this summer by rounding up a group to bump, set and spike.

Suited and booted! Kevin Love's fashionably designed look can now be yours - his BR/K.Love-18 collection drops next month.

Pedal to the metal, tank on full! Cedi Osman took in the Aegean Coast and shared his travels with a #CediOnTheRoad campaign for all of us to follow.

Hard work is undefeated! Billy Preston sizzled in Las Vegas at Cavs Summer League – and it’s just the beginning for the new Wine & Gold stud!

Summer with Sexton? It was a dream come true for Cavs Academy Campers who got to learn how to do the Young Bull Challenge from Collin Sexton himself!

Mall walking is the best way to check out Lego Land! JR Smith enjoyed a casual day out with his daughters in mid-July.

Not all heroes wear capes! Tristan Thompson was happy to celebrate and support his brother Amari during a visit in Toronto with his mother.

GOAL!!! Ante Zizic enjoyed watching his native Croatia compete in the 2018 World Cup all summer long.