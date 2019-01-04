20 Pics for Sexton's 20th Birthday

Collin Sexton has been determined to carry over his success from Alabama over to the NBA ever since his name was called by the Cavaliers with the eighth pick the 2018 NBA Draft.

In his first season with the Wine & Gold, the Young Bull has thrust himself into the Cavs starting lineup and has made the most of his opportunity so far. Sexton currently has scored in double figures in 29 games (tied for second-most among all rookies this season), including 23-of-25 starts. In those starts, he is averaging 16.6 points at a .860 (43-50) clip from the foul line in 32.5 minutes per game

At just 20 years of age, Sexton has an extremely bright future as the team’s emerging point guard. Today, Cavs.com takes a look back at his first seven months in the Wine & Gold.