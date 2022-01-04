Changing of the Guard

Cavs Acquire Veteran Rajon Rondo to Shore Up Young Backcourt

Accomplished, experienced veteran backup point guards are an extremely valuable commodity in the NBA – a point made abundantly clear this season in Cleveland.

Playing behind, and sometimes alongside, the supremely talented Darius Garland, 11th-year man Ricky Rubio got the Wine & Gold into playoff contention 34 games into the season. Now, the Cavaliers are hoping Rajon Rondo can take them the rest of the way.

On Monday, one day after snapping a three-game skid that began the night Rubio was injured, the Cavs made it officially – acquiring Rondo, the 16-year veteran from the Lakers in a three-team deal that sends Denzel Valentine to the Knicks along with the draft rights to Wang Zhelin (57th overall pick in 2016) and Brad Newley (54th/2007) and cash considerations from L.A. The Lakers also get the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie (57th/2014) from New York.

When it comes to veteran resumés, they don’t get much more impressive than Rondo’s – who comes to Cleveland as a two-time NBA Champion and four-time All-Star who’s been named to the league’s All-Defensive Team four times. In terms of big game experience, Rondo – originally drafted by the Suns with the 21st overall pick in 2006 before being sent to Boston that same night – has played in 134 postseason contests.

And if the Cavaliers were looking to keep their pugnacious identity intact, they acquired the right man in Rondo – a player known to play with an edge.

Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images

”(Rondo)’s one of those guys that you have a ton of respect for – and what you respect most is his mind,” said Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who’s already spoken to his new point guard since the deal. “When you’re watching a guy orchestrate a game, as a fan of basketball, that’s what you love to see. You love to see a guy be able to dictate and control a game and manipulate a game in all facets. And he does that on both ends of the floor.

"So, you have a ton of respect for guys like that. And you talk about his edge and his competition level – those are the guys you appreciate and respect the most."

The 6-1, 180-pounder – who played sparingly with the Lakers this season – has played in 936 games with the Lakers, Clippers, Hawks, Pelicans, Bulls, Kings, Mavericks and, of course, Celtics, averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the course of his career.

Rondo actually crossed paths with the second-newest Cavalier on one of those stops.

"I’ve watched him from afar and I’ve played with him in Atlanta – so I got to see it up close," said Brandon Goodwin, who signed a 10-day deal on New Year’s Eve and has averaged 10.0ppg through two games. “I think I just appreciate his work ethic for the game. You guys probably don’t get to see it a lot, but he’s always watching film, he’s always trying to figure out something about the other team. He’s always being creative, always thinking outside the box. And I think that’s what’s going to make him a great head coach.

"He’s a guy who gets his teammates involved, one way or the other, a guy who plays hard offensively and defensively."

Before injuring his left knee, Ricky Rubio joined the 5,000-assist club for his career. Now, the Cavaliers have acquired a playmaker who’s piled up 7,481 assists – ranking him 14th in league history and fourth among active players. He’s led the NBA in that category three times in his career.

Darius Garland could return to the Cavaliers lineup on Tuesday night as they take on the Grizzlies – a rematch from the season opener. He was sorely missed and will return the team to normalcy on his return.

Not only is Garland having a All-Star-caliber year in his third season – averaging career-bests in scoring (19.5ppg), assists (7.3apg) and rebounds (3.0rpg) – he’s spent the year learning the game’s nuances from a pair of players who’ve combined for 12,526 dimes over the course of their careers.

"The veterans in this league transition the game forward,” said Coach Bickerstaff, on the duo passing its knowledge to the squad’s young quarterback. “And I think that’s one of the things I most appreciate and the guys that really value the history of the NBA, is how those guys have always shared the game with the next generation, to continue where the game is.

"And then, the young guys, they take their spin on it and take it and it evolves into something else. Anytime you take guys that have had that much experience – like Ricky and Rondo – all you can do is soak it in and learn from it and it’ll make you a better player."