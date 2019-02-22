Cavs Sink Suns, Start Second Half in Style

Wrap-Up -- Kevin Love recently indicated that after missing 50 games earlier this season, he’ll be ready to roll the rest of the way. And if the Cavaliers’ first few games with him are any indication, the second half of this season could be distinctly different than the first.

Love tallied his first double-double since returning from that toe injury, leading the Cavaliers to the second win in their last three games and a victory to start the second half of the campaign – pulling past the Suns late for the 111-98 victory on Thursday night at The Q.

The five-time All-Star, who nearly doubled-up in his previous outing – finishing with 14 points and nine boards in just over 15 minutes of work in last week’s home win over New York – was that much better against Phoenix, netting 16 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes of action, going 6-of-13 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from long-range.

All three members of Cleveland’s frontcourt tallied double-figures, their bench teamed up for 44 points and Matthew Dellavedova led both squads with 11 assists – all good new for a Cavaliers starting frontcourt that combined for just 17 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Wine & Gold built up a double-digit edge in the third quarter. But a 10-0 Suns’ run late in the period actually gave Phoenix the lead. It was a brief one, however, with Jordan Clarkson answering the Phoenicians’ push on a three-pointer with just over a minute to play – putting Cleveland back ahead to stay for the rest of the night.

Cedi Osman, fresh off his first All-Star Weekend appearance, led the Cavaliers with 19 points on Thursday – going 7-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from long-range, to go with five boards and five assists.

Ante Zizic, getting his second straight start in the middle, also doubled-up for the Wine & Gold – finishing with 15 points, a game-high 12 boards and a pair of blocked shots in the win.

Jordan Clarkson, who went off for a career-high 42 points in last week’s triple-overtime loss to the Nets, dialed it back a bit on Thursday – leading all bench scorers with 15 points, going 5-of-12 from the floor to go with five boards.

Balanced scoring attack leads Wine & Gold to the win.

Larry Nance Jr. had his streak of double-figure rebounding games come to a close at seven straight, but he still turned in another rock-solid performance, chipping in with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting – all dunks – adding seven rebounds, three assists and a game-high four steals.

Matthew Dellavedova, who handed out 13 assists in his previous outing against Brooklyn led both squads again on Thursday – coming off the bench to tally 11 helpers to go with two points, four boards, a pair of steals and a block.

The Suns’ Devin Booker led both teams in scoring – finishing with 13 of his 30 points in the final period, going 10-of-20 from the floor, leading Phoenix with seven assists but also nine of its 17 turnovers (that Cleveland converted into 28 points).

The Wine & Gold – who’ve now dropped Phoenix in eight straight – held the Suns to 42 percent shooting and 15 bench points, beating them up on the boards, 51-38, and outscoring them in the paint, 52-38.

Turning Point -- After relinquishing a 10-point lead late in the third period, the Cavaliers bounced back with a 6-0 run to take back to the lead heading to the fourth quarter.

That third-quarter push carried over into the fourth, where Cleveland would proceed to score the first six points of the period – a 12-0 run that spanned both periods and put the Wine & Gold in the driver’s seat.

The Cavs took a 12-point edge on David Nwaba’s trifecta halfway through the quarter and led by double-figures the rest of the way – extending their lead to 16 with two minutes to play before holding on for the win.

By the Numbers – 19.9, .547, .489 … Cedi Osman’s scoring average – plus his shooting percentage from the floor and from beyond the arc – over his last seven games.

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on the effect of Kevin Love back in the lineup …

”The basketball moved, and when he had the open shot he took it and you can see our guys really feeding off of that. Kevin being out there, his presence alone, makes it very gratifying. We go through him with a lot of stuff that we do, whether it be in the post, whether we’re running the pick and roll, whatever we do. Having him in there certainly makes life a lot easier for a lot of the other guys as well.”

Up Next -- With Thursday’s victory over Phoenix at The Q, the season’s second half/homestretch is under way, with the Wine & Gold welcoming two more Western Conference squads to Cleveland before their next trip – with the Memphis Grizzlies coming to town on Saturday night followed by a visit from the Blazers on Monday. The Cavaliers finally get back on the road to close out the month of February, traveling to the Big Apple for a battle with the Knicks next Thursday night.

Calls of the Game