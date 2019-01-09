Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Wine & Gold Rally Falls Short at The Q

Cavs Cut Pacers’ 26-Point Edge to Five Before Falling Late
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Jan 08, 2019

Wrap-Up -- The Wine & Gold didn’t close out their four-game homestand with a win, but at least they’ll hit the road with some good vibrations.

The Cavaliers dug themselves an early hole – falling behind by 24 points in the first quarter and 26 in the third – before staging a furious rally, cutting Indy’s lead to just five with 1:44 to play before running out of gas, dropping the, 123-115, decision on Tuesday night at The Q.

The defeat was the Cavs 10th straight overall, but it was unlike some of those recent lopsided losses.

Things looked dire at first, however. In that first quarter, the Pacers – obviously still smarting from the thriller Cleveland stole in their house less than a month ago – jumped all over the Wine & Gold, shooting 73 percent from the floor and running out to the 38-16 lead.

The Cavaliers proceeded to win the next two quarters – notching 36 in the third – and found themselves down just a baker’s dozen after three.

Cleveland continued its push in the fourth with Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson draining huge triples in the final two minutes to get the Cavs to within five. But Domantas Sabonis and Darren Collison drained free throws in the closing moments to kill the rally and send Larry Drew’s squad to its seventh-straight home loss.

For the 18th time this season, Jordan Clarkson led the Cavaliers in scoring – finishing with 26 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including 2-of-5 from long-range, adding two boards and a team-high three steals in 32 minutes off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson tallies a team-high 26 points in Cavs loss to Pacers on Tuesday night at The Q.

Alec Burks got the start in place of an injured Rodney Hood and followed with an efficient 17-point night – going 7-of-9 from the floor, drilling all three triples he attempted, to go with seven boards, a steal and a block.

Tristan Thompson notched his second-straight double-double – and 17th on the season – registering 15 points and a game-high 13 boards in the loss, adding a team-high-tying five assists and two of the game’s three blocks.

Cedi Osman saved his best for last – scoring 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter, going 3-of-5 from the floor in the period, 5-of-11 overall, adding two boards and three assists.

The newest Cavalier, Cameron Payne – signed to a 10-day deal on Sunday – came off the bench to notch double-figures in his debut, netting 10 points and three assists in 22 productive minutes off the bench, going 4-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

The Pacers got big efforts from their starting forwards in the win. Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 26 points, going 11-of-14 from the floor, while connecting on all three triples he attempted. Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the win.

Turning Point -- Until the second half of the third quarter, the game’s turning point looked like it might be Cleveland’s dismal first quarter.

But the Cavaliers found their sea-legs in the second period and started making their move in the third.

Trailing by 23 – 87-64 – with 5:44 to play in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold ran off three-straight buckets to cut Indy’s lead to 17 on Jordan Clarkson’s short floater. The fifth-year man from Mizzou would proceed to score eight of Cleveland’s final nine points in the period – cutting Indy’s 26-point edge in the half and setting the Cavaliers up for a thrilling final quarter.

By the Numbers14.5, .516, .550 … Alec Burks’ scoring average, shooting percentage from the floor and from beyond the arc over the last six games.

QuotableCoach Larry Drew, on building off of Tuesday’s strong effort against Indiana …

"When you have the struggles that we’ve had and you play against – that Indiana team is a very good basketball team. I don’t know what the biggest lead was, but I know we were down huge, and we kept fighting. We can look at this game, and we can take some things from it, and we can build from it.”

Up Next -- With their four-game homestand in the rear-view mirror following Tuesday’s loss at The Q, the Wine & Gold embark on their longest roadie of the season – beginning with a rematch against the Pelicans on Wednesday night in the Big Easy. From there, it’s a Friday night matchup in Houston against James Harden and the Rockets. On Sunday evening, the Cavs face the Lakers (and possibly LeBron James) before heading up the coast for a Wednesday night meeting with the Blazers in Portland. The Wine & Gold wrap up the trip with a weekend back-to-back – taking on the Jazz in Utah on Friday night and the Nuggets the following evening before heading home.

Calls of the Game

#CavsPacers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers - January 8, 2019

#CavsPacers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson
#CavsPacers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 8, 2019  |  03:44
#CavsPacers Postgame: Collin Sexton
#CavsPacers Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 8, 2019  |  02:54
#CavsPacers Postgame: Coach Drew
#CavsPacers Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 8, 2019  |  05:12
#CavsPacers Postgame: Cameron Payne
#CavsPacers Postgame: Cameron Payne

Cavaliers guard Cameron Payne spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 8, 2019  |  03:24
Jordan Clarkson (26 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers
Jordan Clarkson (26 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers

Clarkson tallies a team-high 26 points in Cavaliers loss to Pacers on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:00
Sexton Oops Tristan Late in Fourth
Sexton Oops Tristan Late in Fourth

Collin Sexton makes a nice pass to Tristan Thompson who dunks the ball late in the fourth.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:09
Payne Makes Pacers Pay with Two-Straight Threes
Payne Makes Pacers Pay with Two-Straight Threes

Cameron Payne doubles-up the Pacers with two-straight three-pointers in the fourth.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:21
Delly Dimes Clarkson for a Beauty of a Layup
Delly Dimes Clarkson for a Beauty of a Layup

Delly makes a slick pass to Jordan Clarkson who, in turn, makes two defenders miss before laying the ball in with ease.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:11
Tristan Thompson Muscles His Way Into Paint
Tristan Thompson Muscles His Way Into Paint

Tristan Thompson makes a couple tough moves in the paint to earn the Cavaliers two points in the third.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:20
Pretty Passing Leads to Back-to-Back Treys in Third
Pretty Passing Leads to Back-to-Back Treys in Third

Great offensive awareness on consecutive possessions leads to two-straight three-pointers for the Cavaliers by Alec Burks and Channing Frye.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:18
Sexton Buries Jump Shot with Time Ticking in First Half
Sexton Buries Jump Shot with Time Ticking in First Half

Collin Sexton cans a pretty jump shot with time ticking down in the first half.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:15
Featured Highlight: Steal Leads to Score
Featured Highlight: Steal Leads to Score

Jordan Clarkson makes an athletic play on the ball before dropping a nice dime to Cedi Osman in the second quarter.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:24
Clarkson Throws the Hammer Down
Clarkson Throws the Hammer Down

Jordan Clarkson throws the hammer down with a strong two-handed jam in the first quarter.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:11
T-Top Denies Pacers in Paint
T-Top Denies Pacers in Paint

Tristan Thompson steps up to prevent the Pacers any sort of shot in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:13
Sexton Finishes Step-Back with Swish
Sexton Finishes Step-Back with Swish

Collin Sexton hits a picture-perfect step-back shot early in the first quarter.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:09
#CavsPacers Shootaround: Matthew Dellavedova
#CavsPacers Shootaround: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers.
Jan 8, 2019  |  04:46
GAME RECAP: Pacers 123, Cavaliers 115
GAME RECAP: Pacers 123, Cavaliers 115

Jordan Clarkson tallies 26 points in Cavs loss to the Pacers on Tuesday night in Cleveland.
Jan 8, 2019  |  00:00
Kevin Love Gives an Update on His Status
Kevin Love Gives an Update on His Status

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers.
Jan 7, 2019  |  08:17
Cameron Payne is Excited for a Chance in Cleveland
Cameron Payne is Excited for a Chance in Cleveland

Cavaliers guard Cameron Payne spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers.
Jan 7, 2019  |  03:24
#CavsPacers Practice: Coach Drew
#CavsPacers Practice: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers.
Jan 7, 2019  |  11:50
