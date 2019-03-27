Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Celtics Fight Off Cavaliers Late Push

Wine & Gold Can't Complete Comeback, Drop Third Straight
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
Posted: Mar 26, 2019

Wrap-Up -- On Tuesday night at The Q, the Cavaliers were never able to get over the hump.

Cleveland took brief leads early in the game and midway through the second quarter and came back to tie the affair at 92-apiece early in the fourth, but Boston essentially kept the Cavs at bay all night – hanging on for the, 116-106, win while handing Larry Drew’s squad its third straight loss and sweeping the season series.

The Wine & Gold got within a deuce on Larry Nance Jr.’s two free throws midway through the final period, but Boston answered with a 10-2 run that got them back into the driver’s seat – holding off a late rally to snap a four-game skid.

After failing to reach the 20-point plateau after eight straight on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee, rookie Collin Sexton bounced back with a team-high 24 points on Tuesday – going 9-of-19 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep, adding three assists and two boards.

Jordan Clarkson followed up with 18 points and five assists, going 7-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the stripe. As good as those numbers were, the two missed free throws will haunt Clarkson – rattling out a pair with 2:29 to play that would’ve got Cleveland to within four.

Cedi Osman notched 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, to go with seven boards and a pair of assists.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavalier starters in double-figures – doubling-up for the ninth time since the All-Star Break with 10 points and 11 boards despite shooting poorly from the floor – going 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc to go with four assists.

Larry Nance Jr. came off the bench to post another strong all-around floor game – finishing with 13 points, a team-high seven assists, three boards and a steal.

Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum each finished with 21 points to lead six Celtics in double-figures. Former Shaker Heights star Terry Rozier, playing in place of Kyrie Irving – out due to “load management” – finished with 11 points, five boards and a pair of steals.

Sexton drops a team-high 24 points on Tuesday night.

Turning Point -- After taking the lead midway through the first quarter, the Celtics spent the rest of the night answering the Cavs' runs.

They staved off Cleveland’s final push with less than three minutes to play.

After taking a 10-point advantage at the 3:31 mark, the Cavaliers scored two quick baskets by Larry Nance Jr. On Boston’s next possession, Nance picked Marcus Smart and fed Jordan Clarkson who was fouled by Aron Baynes – looking to cut Boston’s lead to four with 2:29 remaining.

But Clarkson clanged both free throws and Smart proceeded to convert an and-one on the other end. The five-point swing put the Celtics back up by nine and essentially put the game on ice.

By the Numbers2, 20, 20, 31, 22 … games this season, respectively, that Larry Nance Jr. has led the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots.

QuotableLarry Nance Jr., on fighting hard against Boston on Tuesday night …

"It’s another sign of our resiliency. That’s growth. Earlier in the year, that could have snowballed and gotten to 20-30 on our home court. I think it shows some maturity and some growth that we stay in it and fought until the very end. That’s a playoff team and they’re poised for a pretty big run. The fact that we could hang in there, take some of their punches and throw some of our own was impressive."

Up Next -- After falling to the Celtics on Tuesday night, the Wine & Gold have just two more home games remaining this season – but they’ll come on the other end of a five-game, nine-day road trip that begins on Thursday night in San Antonio. On Saturday afternoon, the Cavs travel to Tinseltown for a matchup against the Clippers to wrap up the month. Cleveland faces off against the Suns on April 1 before wrapping up the campaign’s road schedule later that week with a back-to-back against the Kings and Warriors. The Cavaliers close out the season with home dates against San Antonio and the Hornets.

#CavsCeltics Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics - March 26, 2019

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 26, 2019  |  02:47
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 26, 2019  |  04:00
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 26, 2019  |  02:18
Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 26, 2019  |  04:40
Marquese throws down his second big dunk of the night midway through the fourth quarter.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:08
Collin Sexton finishes off a nice offensive possession with a two-handed jam late in the third.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:19
During a break in Tuesday's #CavsCeltics contest, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jack Daniels honored four women firefighters who have made a difference in their community.
Mar 26, 2019  |  02:27
Larry Nance Jr. goes hard to the basket and gets rewarded with a trip to the line.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:10
Kevin Love fools the Celtics defense with a quick pump fake and jump shot in the third.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:21
Jordan Clarkson tosses a hard chest pass to Collin Sexton who calmly knocks down the corner trey.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:18
Larry Nance Jr. finds Marquese Chriss in the paint for a monster slam dunk in the second quarter.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:14
Cedi Osman grabs Jordan Clarkson's long pass in the paint, knocks down the layup and gets fouled in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:16
Tristan Thompson makes a nice pass to Brandon Knight who goes up and under for the first-quarter layup.
Mar 26, 2019  |  00:08
Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the the Boston Celtics.
Mar 26, 2019  |  09:24
Every Tuesday home game, hang out with the Wine & Gold, a buddy and enjoy an ice-cold Budweiser. Get two Cavs tickets and two Budweisers (must be 21) 24 oz. draft beers for only $50!
Mar 25, 2019  |  00:15
