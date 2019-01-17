Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blazers' Long-Range Barrage Sinks Wine & Gold

Portland Drills 16 Triples, Pull Past Cavaliers After Intermission
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Jan 17, 2019

Wrap-Up -- Regardless of their record or spot in the standings, the Wine & Gold have always struggled to win in Portland. Wednesday night was no different.

The Cavaliers hung tough early and mounted an admirable comeback late, but the Blazers were simply too much from beyond the arc – drilling 16 triples en route to the 129-112 decision at the Moda Center.

Portland scored at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters and got double-digit efforts from all five starters, but it still wasn’t an easy night at the office against a Cavaliers squad in the middle of an 11-day road trip.

Despite the Blazers going 6-of-8 from long-range in the first quarter, the Cavaliers trailed by just three after one. Portland put up 32 points in the second period and still led Cleveland by just a touchdown at intermission.

But the road – along with the hot-shooting Blazers – caught up with the Cavs after half, with Terry Stotts squad opening up a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the third quarter and barely looking back the rest of the way. Cleveland cut Portland’s 20-point lead in half midway through the fourth, but used up too much juice in the process as the Blazers pulled away late.

After the starters did most of the heavy lifting in Sunday’s victory in Los Angeles, the Cavs’ bench was back to work on Wednesday – combining for 66 points in the loss.

Jordan Clarkson led the way with 22 points – his fourth 20-point effort in the last seven games – going 9-for-17 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, to go with three assists.

Rodney Hood had his second straight strong outing – adding 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting, adding four boards and a pair of assists.

Jordan Clarkson

J.C. scores in double figures for the 39th time this season off the bench.

The only other Cavalier starter in double-figures was Collin Sexton, who chipped in with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 30 minutes of work.

Ante Zizic and Cameron Payne each did their best work after half. On the night, Zizic went 5-of-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points, eight boards and a pair of blocks. Payne added 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from long-range.

Matthew Dellavedova led the Wine & Gold with six assists off the bench and Jaron Blossomgame was the squad’s leading rebounder, grabbing 10 boards in 28 minutes of relief.

The Blazers starters had no such trouble on Wednesday night.

Damian Lillard got off to a hot start and barely slowed down from there – finishing with a game-high 33 points, going 11-of-19 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Center Jusuf Nurkic tallied his first career triple-double in the win – going for an even 10 points, 10 boards and 10 assists.

As a team, the Cavaliers handled Portland in the paint – outscoring the Blazers, 66-48. But Portland made up for its shortcomings down low by going 16-for-29 from long-range.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers went toe-to-toe with the Blazers through the game’s first 24 minutes, but began running out of gas in the third quarter and couldn’t complete their comeback in the fourth.

After leading by seven at intermission, the Blazers used a 22-10 run in the first half of the third quarter to put themselves up 18. When Al-Farouq Aminu canned a three-pointer with 4:29 to play in the period, Portland led by 21 points – putting Cleveland behind the 8-ball for the rest of the night.

By the Numbers53.5 … points that the Cavaliers bench is averaging through the first four games of the current road trip. Excluding the Lakers game, the Cavaliers have had at least three reserves notch double-figures in each contest – combining for 75 points against New Orleans, 59 against the Rockets and 66 in Wednesday’s loss to Portland.

QuotableRodney Hood, on the Blazers’ hot shooting on Wednesday night …

”At half time the Blazers had hit 11 threes. It was a seven-point game and we were kind of lucky to still be in the game and down only seven points with them shooting at a high clip. I think we played well for three quarters and then the game kind of slipped away. Give them credit, they hit some shots and they executed well.”

Up Next -- After falling to the Blazers on Wednesday night in Portland, the Cavaliers close out their longest junket of the season with a weekend back-to-back – traveling to Salt Lake City for a Friday night showdown with the Jazz followed by a Saturday night meeting with the Northwest-leading Nuggets. The Wine & Gold return home for an MLK Day matinee against the Bulls before getting right back on the road – traveling to Boston for a meeting with the Celtics next Wednesday night. The Cavs then close out the month of January with two of three at The Q.

Calls of the Game

#CavsBlazers Postgame: Jaron Blossomgame

Cavaliers guard Jaron Blossomgame spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Cavaliers at Trail Blazers - January 16, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
#CavsBlazers Postgame: Jaron Blossomgame
Now Playing

#CavsBlazers Postgame: Jaron Blossomgame

Cavaliers guard Jaron Blossomgame spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.
Jan 17, 2019  |  01:43
#CavsBlazers Postgame: Cameron Payne
Now Playing

#CavsBlazers Postgame: Cameron Payne

Cavaliers guard Cameron Payne spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.
Jan 17, 2019  |  02:14
#CavsBlazers Postgame: Rodney Hood
Now Playing

#CavsBlazers Postgame: Rodney Hood

Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.
Jan 17, 2019  |  02:38
#CavsBlazers Postgame: Coach Drew
Now Playing

#CavsBlazers Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.
Jan 17, 2019  |  01:06
GAME RECAP: Blazers 129, Cavaliers 112
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Blazers 129, Cavaliers 112

Damian Lillard posts 33 points and Jusuf Nurkic notches his first career triple-double as Portland takes it, 129-112.
Jan 17, 2019  |  00:00
Zizic Converts the And-One
Now Playing

Zizic Converts the And-One

Cameron Payne and Ante Zizic work the two-man game resulting in an and-one opportunity for Zizic.
Jan 17, 2019  |  00:20
Hood with the Hoop and the Harm
Now Playing

Hood with the Hoop and the Harm

Rodney Hood fights his way into the paint and finishes the shot through the contact, plus the foul.
Jan 16, 2019  |  00:12
Burks with the Fancy Finish
Now Playing

Burks with the Fancy Finish

Alec Burks uses the euro-step to skip around the Blazers defense for the fancy finish.
Jan 16, 2019  |  00:12
Blossomgame Sends the Shot Away
Now Playing

Blossomgame Sends the Shot Away

Seth Curry goes up for the three-pointer but Jaron Blossomgame swats his shot attempt away.
Jan 16, 2019  |  00:13
Cameron Payne Hustles for the Hoop
Now Playing

Cameron Payne Hustles for the Hoop

Cameron Payne crashes the offensive glass and doesn't give up on the play until he converts the tip in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Jan 16, 2019  |  00:20
Clarkson Banks Home the Tough Fall-away
Now Playing

Clarkson Banks Home the Tough Fall-away

Jordan Clarkson goes glass to hit the tough fall-away as the shot clock winds down.
Jan 16, 2019  |  00:20
Burks Blocks the Shot Away
Now Playing

Burks Blocks the Shot Away

The Trail Blazers think they have an easy putback but Alec Burks is there to swat their shot into the stands.
Jan 16, 2019  |  00:14
Young Bull Attacks the Basket
Now Playing

Young Bull Attacks the Basket

Collin Sexton dashes past the Trail Blazers defense for the strong finish in the lane.
Jan 16, 2019  |  00:09
1-on-1 with Tristan from Portland
Now Playing

1-on-1 with Tristan from Portland

Cavs.com's Fred McLeod goes 1-on-1 with Tristan Thompson prior to Wednesday's shootaround at the Moda Center as the Wine & Gold prep for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jan 16, 2019  |  02:38
#CavsBlazers Shootaround: Coach Drew
Now Playing

#CavsBlazers Shootaround: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media prior to Wednesday's shootaround at the Moda Center as the Wine & Gold prep for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jan 16, 2019  |  04:46
Tags
Blossomgame, Jaron, Burks, Alec, Clarkson, Jordan, Dellavedova, Matthew, Hood, Rodney