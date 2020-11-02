Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Tyrese Haliburton



Strong Sophomore Season Propels Versatile Combo Guard from Iowa State

What’s the most repeated expression in the NBA Draft? “Upside”? “Length”? “Low-High Ceiling”? “Tweener”?

The correct answer is: All of them. And to the question of which of these pertain to Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, the correct answer is: Yes.

Listed as a point guard, but with the length and two-way skillset to eventually play some off guard, Haliburton got to show his stuff after emerging from the shadow of Monte Morris – who had a solid rookie year with Denver – turning in a strong sophomore season and propelling himself to the upper half of plenty of draft big boards.

Despite winning the state title as a senior, the Oshkosh, WI native wasn’t heavily recruited. He didn’t put up huge numbers as a freshman in Ames, but impressed enough people to earn a spot on the U.S. team that took the gold medal at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Championship.

As a sophomore, Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 boards and 6.5 assists for the Cyclones before a wrist injury cut short his season in February. Last year he led the squad in scoring, assists, steals and was tied for rebounding lead. He had the second-best turnover-to-assist ratio in the country and shot almost 43 percent from deep over his two seasons at ISU.

The 20-year-old even finished in the Big 12 Conference’s top 10 in blocked shots.

But those buzzwords from the top have creeped into the conversation – namely “upside.” What kind of player will Haliburton become or is he already there? He doesn’t bring the 'wow' factor of some other players near the top of the lottery, but he’s also seen as a safe pick in a Draft with plenty of unknowns.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 185

185 Position: PG

PG College: Iowa State

STRENGTHS Here’s another of those buzzwords: “Length.” Standing 6-5 with a 6-7.5 wingspan, Haliburton has it and scouts like it. He’ll need to add some weight to a lanky frame, but that should simply come with age.

Haliburton developed into one of the country’s best passers. He has excellent court vision and basketball instincts and is an unselfish player who gets his teammates involved. Four Cyclone teammates from his freshman season reached the pro level.

As a sophomore, Haliburton established himself offensively. He has a good first step but isn’t considered an above-the-rim player. He’s more of a slasher and an excellent finisher at the basket.

Haliburton’s percentage from deep speaks for itself. He’s got a smooth stroke, high release point and NBA range. He also mixes in a nice mid-range game as well.

WEAKNESSES There’s not much to knock about Haliburton’s game. He shoots a great percentage from two- and three-point range, is a cerebral, unselfish player who’s still developing.

He doesn’t bring instant offense like Anthony Edwards and isn’t as flashy as LaMelo Ball. He’ll need to add pounds to his frame and maybe tighten up his shooting mechanics, but projects overall as a low-risk pick who might continue improving at the next level.

HOW HE'D FIT The question of how Haliburton would fit with the Wine & Gold might depend on how J.B. Bickerstaff plans to use his top picks from the previous two seasons. Does he see Collin Sexton and Darius Garland starting alongside each other? Or would he want to bring one off the bench?

Haliburton can play with or without the ball and would be a nice mix-and-match piece in the backcourt. He’s also an intelligent, willing defender who loves to pitch in on the glass. These are things all teams covet.

The former Cyclone made serious progress from his first year to his second and could make a bigger leap at the next level. The Cavaliers backcourt is crowded, but with a skillset like Haliburton’s, there’s always room for one more.