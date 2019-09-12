Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

2019-20 Preseason Profile: Matthew Dellavedova

Scrappy Fan-Favorite Looks to Carry Summer Success Into the Season
by Joe Gabriele
Cavs.com Beat Writer
Posted: Sep 12, 2019

2019-20 Preseason Profile:
Matthew Dellavedova

Scrappy Fan-Favorite Looks to Carry Summer Success Into the Season

by Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG)
9/12/19 | Cavs.com


While most of his teammates, old and new, will have to get their competitive edge back after a long offseason, Matthew Dellavedova will be battle-tested – fresh off his FIBA Basketball World Cup stint with the (currently) undefeated Boomers.

Australia improved to 6-0 in the international tournament after dropping the Czech Republic by a dozen points on Wednesday night. They’ll face Spain on Friday for a slot in the finals as well as their first medal in history.

Patty Mills is leading the way – averaging 22.2 ppg through his first six games – but it’s the Boomers’ team-first philosophy that has them two wins away from the Gold. They simply share the ball better than any team in the tournament. In a Second Round win over the Dominican Republic, the team assisted on all 30 made baskets.

In that respect, Delly is leading the way for Australia – averaging 6.0 assists per game, good for sixth among all players. But that’s nothing new for the seventh-year guard, who led Cleveland a year ago – averaging 4.2 helpers in his 36-game return with the Wine & Gold.

A fan-favorite since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2011, Delly missed the final 17 games of 2018-19 with a concussion, but he made a true impression in his brief reunion tour. And after a successful summer with the Boomers, he’ll be ready to roll when Camp tips off later this month.

Delly's Boomers are looking to medal for the first time ever in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images

LOOKING BACK -- After four straight trips to the NBA Finals, last season got off to a strange start, beginning with a coaching change just six games into the season. The Cavaliers limped into December with a 4-17 mark, Kevin Love was on the shelf with a toe injury, the team’s 19-year-old Draft pick was now the starting point guard and JR Smith was days away from parting ways with the squad.

Needing to shake up the roster, the Wine & Gold pulled off a three-team deal – acquiring Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and a pair of picks from the Bucks, sending Sam Dekker to Washington and George Hill to Milwaukee in the process.

Henson, who had left wrist surgery before the deal, never played a minute for Cleveland. Delly, on the other hand, was outstanding.

The return to Cleveland immediately energized Delly’s season. He debuted against his former squad, netting 11 points and four assists in just 15 minutes of action. He stayed hot when he made his triumphant return to Cleveland – canning three triples, tallying 15 points off the bench in a win over New York two nights later.

One of the heroes from Cleveland’s 2016 title run, Dellavedova notched double-figures in each of his first five games with Cleveland. But just as importantly, he provided rookie Collin Sexton with a solid veteran backup midway through a difficult season.

Delly’s scoring leveled out as the season progressed – finishing the campaign with 13 double-digit scoring games – but his leadership, toughness and basketball I.Q. had a definite effect on Larry Drew’s young squad. In his 36-game run with the Cavaliers, without starting a single game, he led the team in assists on 13 different occasions.

But Delly’s reunion tour came to a screeching half after he suffered a concussion in the first half of a March 6 matchup in Brooklyn and proceeded to miss the final five weeks of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS: 24 … assists that Delly handed out in back-to-back games in February, the second time in his career that he’s tallied consecutive games of double-digit assists.

In the first of those two games – a triple-overtime loss to the Nets – he passed out 13 helpers, most by a Cavalier this past season. And those games were part of a seven-game early-February stretch in which Delly averaged 5.2 apg off the bench – tallying at least five dimes in each contest.

LOOKING AHEAD -- Like our previous player in the preseason preview – Jordan Clarkson – there shouldn’t be any confusion over Matthew Dellavedova’s role with the squad. John Beilein knows exactly what he can do and understands his immense value alongside a young roster.

The Cavaliers won five of their previous eight games before Delly suffered a season-ending concussion against the Nets and won just two more games the rest of the way. Even on a struggling team, Delly simply plays winning basketball. And when the baptism-by-fire experience got a little too warm for then-rookie Collin Sexton, the Aussie import was there to take some of the heat off.

Sexton is still just 20 years old, and the Wine & Gold just drafted three more youngsters who’ll have to take some lumps of their own. With that in mind, Delly’s knowledge, experience and intensity will be invaluable in their development.

Like Clarkson, Delly knows exactly what his role will be in 2019-20. If he can stay healthy, he’s proven that he knows how to win ballgames. Cleveland’s youngsters would be wise to take notes starting on September 30.

Catching Up with Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova checks in from China to talk about this summer and his mindset heading into the FIBA World Cup.

Delly Preview Playlist

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Catching Up with Matthew Dellavedova
Now Playing

Catching Up with Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova checks in from China to talk about this summer and his mindset heading into the FIBA World Cup.
Aug 31, 2019  |  01:57
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!
Now Playing

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Cavs basketball is coming soon! Get your single game tickets now by visiting Cavs.com/tickets.
Aug 16, 2019  |  00:30
Making an Impact in the Community
Now Playing

Making an Impact in the Community

The Cavaliers are committed to making a championship-caliber impact in our community.
Jul 8, 2019  |  00:30
Top Assists of the Year Presented By State Farm
Now Playing

Top Assists of the Year Presented By State Farm

Check out Cavs.com's Assists of the Year presented by State Farm.
Jun 3, 2019  |  00:58
Top Plays of 2018-19 presented by Lexus
Now Playing

Top Plays of 2018-19 presented by Lexus

From clutch shots to posterizing dunks, Cavs.com has your best moments from the 2018-19 campaign.
Apr 12, 2019  |  12:38
Cavs Gift Jerseys and Shoes to Wine & Gold Nation
Now Playing

Cavs Gift Jerseys and Shoes to Wine & Gold Nation

Lucky members of Wine & Gold Nation got to join the Cavaliers on the court following Tuesday's Fan Appreciation Night to receive the game-worn jerseys and shoes.
Apr 9, 2019  |  11:38
Making an Impact in the Community
Now Playing

Making an Impact in the Community

The Cavaliers are committed to making a championship-caliber impact in our community.
Mar 23, 2019  |  00:30
Rafa Hernández Brito Teaches the Cavs Spanish
Now Playing

Rafa Hernández Brito Teaches the Cavs Spanish

Cavaliers Spanish radio play-by-play announced, Rafa Hernández Brito, teaches members of the Wine & Gold some catch phrase calls.
Mar 20, 2019  |  01:24
GAME RECAP: Nets 113, Cavaliers 107
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Nets 113, Cavaliers 107

D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie combine for 53 points as Brooklyn gets the win over Cleveland.
Mar 6, 2019  |  00:00
Delly Talks About Sexton's Progress
Now Playing

Delly Talks About Sexton's Progress

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Tuesday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
Mar 5, 2019  |  05:50
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 107, Magic 93
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 107, Magic 93

Kevin Love scores 16 as the Cavaliers get the win over the Magic, 107-93.
Mar 3, 2019  |  00:00
Cavs Get Hot From Downtown to Seal Win
Now Playing

Cavs Get Hot From Downtown to Seal Win

The Wine & Gold catch fire from downtown in the fourth to pull past the Magic.
Mar 3, 2019  |  01:27
Nwaba Trims the Lead to Close the Third
Now Playing

Nwaba Trims the Lead to Close the Third

Matthew Dellavedova throws it ahead to David Nwaba who finishes at the rim to trim the Magic lead heading into the final quarter.
Mar 3, 2019  |  00:11
Delly with the Slick Up-and-Under
Now Playing

Delly with the Slick Up-and-Under

Matthew Dellavedova tricks the defense with the pretty up-and-under move for the bucket.
Mar 3, 2019  |  00:19
GAME RECAP: Pistons 129, Cavaliers 93
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pistons 129, Cavaliers 93

Five Cavaliers score in double-digits as team falls to Pistons on Saturday night at The Q.
Mar 2, 2019  |  00:00
Top Plays of February presented by Lexus
Now Playing

Top Plays of February presented by Lexus

Dishes, dunks and drives, Cavs.com has your best moments from the second month of 2019.
Mar 1, 2019  |  05:13
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 125, Knicks 118
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 125, Knicks 118

Kevin Love scores 26 points and Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton both add 22 as the Cavaliers come from behind to defeat the Knicks on the road.
Feb 28, 2019  |  00:00
Delly Lobs Larry Jr.
Now Playing

Delly Lobs Larry Jr.

Matthew Dellavedova throws the lob to Larry Nance Jr. who catches it high and lays it in with ease.
Feb 28, 2019  |  00:17
GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 123, Cavaliers 110
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 123, Cavaliers 110

McCollum drops 35 points and grabs 7 boards to top the Cavaliers 123-110.
Feb 25, 2019  |  00:00
Delly Hits Triple to End the 3Q
Now Playing

Delly Hits Triple to End the 3Q

Jordan Clarkson throws it out to Matthew Dellavedova who nets the trey just before the end of the third quarter to trim the Trail Blazers lead.
Feb 25, 2019  |  00:11
Top Plays of the Week powered by Engie
Now Playing

Top Plays of the Week powered by Engie

Check out the Wine & Gold's Top Plays from the nineteenth week of the 2018-19 campaign.
Feb 24, 2019  |  01:45
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 112, Grizzlies 107
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 112, Grizzlies 107

Kevin Love doubles up while Collin Sexton adds 20 as the Cavaliers defeat the Grizzlies at home.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:00
Sexton Gets Up for Two-Handed Dunk
Now Playing

Sexton Gets Up for Two-Handed Dunk

Delly dimes a breaking Collin Sexton who two-hand slams it late in the fourth quarter.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:21
Delly Finds Big Z for Two-Handed Jam
Now Playing

Delly Finds Big Z for Two-Handed Jam

Following a Memphis turnover, Delly takes the ball up court before tossing a dime to Zizic who slams it during the second quarter.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:11
#CavsSuns Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova
Now Playing

#CavsSuns Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Thursday's 111-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 21, 2019  |  03:32
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 111, Suns 98
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 111, Suns 98

Kevin Love notches 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cleveland in a home win over Phoenix.
Feb 21, 2019  |  00:00
Nance Jr. Continues His Dunk Party
Now Playing

Nance Jr. Continues His Dunk Party

Matthew Dellavedova spots an open Larry Nance Jr. in the paint for yet another slam.
Feb 21, 2019  |  00:09
Chriss Skies for the Alley-Oop Slam
Now Playing

Chriss Skies for the Alley-Oop Slam

Matthew Dellavedova throws the long alley-oop pass to Marquese Chriss who skies high for the emphatic finish.
Feb 21, 2019  |  00:08
Nance Jr. Rocks the Rim
Now Playing

Nance Jr. Rocks the Rim

Matthew Dellavedova throws the long outlet pass to David Nwaba who hands it off to Larry Nance Jr. for the dunk.
Feb 21, 2019  |  00:09
Delly Feeds Nance Jr. on the High-Handoff
Now Playing

Delly Feeds Nance Jr. on the High-Handoff

Matthew Dellavedova and Larry Nance Jr. work the two-man game as Delly lobs Nance Jr. for the alley-oop slam.
Feb 21, 2019  |  00:12
Tags
Dellavedova, Matthew, Cavaliers, Features, 2019-20 Previews
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter