24 Pics for Osman's 24th Birthday

Cedi Osman may only be in his second year in the NBA, but the Cavaliers swingman is already making a name for himself in the Association.

At only 24 years old, the Young Cedi has already participated in a Finals run, represented his home country of Turkey in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and worked his way into the Cavaliers starting rotation for the majority of the 2018-19 campaign. Oh, and he was selected to play in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Challenge this past All-Star Weekend. Clearly, this kid is going places.

As Osman continues to pile up accomplishments, Cavs.com takes a look back at his first two seasons with the Wine & Gold.