26 Pics for Nwaba's 26th Birthday

At 26-years-old, Cavaliers guard David Nwaba is now in his third professional season after graduating from Cal Poly in the Spring of 2016. Originally undrafted, Nwaba joined the G League's LA Defenders before earning his first NBA roster spot with the Lakers in early 2017.

The 6-foot-4 guard eventually landed in the Windy City, playing in 70 games for the Chicago Bulls during the 2017-18 Season and scoring a career-high 21 points on February 22, 2018. This past September, Nwaba signed a deal that brought him to Cleveland where he has averaged a 42.4 shooting percentage through 21 games as a Cavalier.

Now that he has eclipsed 26, Cavs.com takes a look back through the lens at his time representing the Wine & Gold.