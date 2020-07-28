By the Numbers: Dylan Windler

A lower leg injury sidelined Dylan Windler for his entire rookie season, but that just means that the sharpshooter from Belmont will be part of next year’s incoming freshman class.

But before the Wine & Gold tabbed him with the 26th overall pick last summer, Windler put up some impressive integers that elevated him from a mid-major into the NBA’s first round.

Here are a few of them …

35, 11 … points and rebounds that Dylan Windler posted against Maryland in a First Round matchup in the 2018 NCAA Tourney – going 11-for-23 from the floor, including 7-of-14 from beyond the arc and 6-of-7 from the stripe.

3 … number of NCAA D-I players who averaged at least 20.0 points and 10.0 boards through the 2018 season – including Dylan Windler .

43 … Windler’s three-point shooting percentage as a senior at Belmont.

11.0, 4.7 | 10.3, 5.0 … Windler’s scoring and rebounding averages, respectively, as the only Cavs 2019 draft pick to suit up for Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

1 … Windler’s overall ranking among all Ohio Valley Conference players in 2018-19 in three-point field goals (100), three-point field goal percentage (.429), defensive rebounds (293), total rebounds (357) and rebounding average (10.9rpg).

1 … Windler’s overall ranking among all Ohio Valley Conference players in 2017-18 – his junior season – field goal percentage (.559), defensive rebounds (250), total rebounds (307) and rebounding average (9.3rpg).

350 … yards that Dylan Windler can drive a golf ball.

7, 21 … games, respectively, during Windler’s senior season at Belmont that he scored at least 30 points – including a 41-point outburst against Morehead State – and double-digit rebounds – including 21 boards in the OVC Tournament opener against Austin Peay.

18 … double-doubles that Windler accumulated during his senior year at Belmont.