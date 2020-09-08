By the Numbers: Tristan Thompson

You can’t always gauge Tristan Thompson’s contributions statistically.

Sometimes it’s all about his leadership, his energy, his intensity and his incredibly competitive furnace. And sometimes it’s both – like this past January, when he became the first Cavalier in team history to go off for at least 35 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and a .750 FG% -- doing so in an emotional win over the Pistons in Detroit.

There isn’t much left to prove for the nine-year veteran. He’s the franchise’s all-time iron man, was an integral part of the Wine and Gold’s World Championship run in 2016 and has been the team’s leader-by-example through thick and thin since being drafted No. 4 overall back in 2011.

That’s not to say Thompson hasn’t posted massive numbers since his arrival. This season, the jocular Canadian big man continued his ascent up the Cavaliers all-time record books – posting career marks across the board along the way.

Here are just a few of Number 13’s noteworthy numerals …

12.0, 10.1, 2.1, .88 … Tristan Thompson’s scoring, rebounding, assist and blocks per game averages this year – all career-highs, except for rebounding (by .1rpg, 10.2 in 2018-19) – the second straight season he’s averaged a double-double.

53-25 … Tristan Thompson’s postseason record with the Cavaliers.

222 … offensive rebounds that Tristan Thompson needs to pass Zydrunas Ilgauskas (2,336) as the top offensive rebounder in franchise history.

798 … total rebounds that Tristan Thompson needs to pass LeBron James (6,190) as the No. 1 rebounder in Cavaliers history.

3 … players in Cavs history to have accumulated at least 400 blocks and 5,000 rebounds – LeBron James, Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Tristan Thompson.

447 … consecutive games played, breaking the previous team mark of 361 – held by Jim Chones.

199 … total rebounds Tristan Thompson grabbed in four Finals matchups against Golden State.

666 … total rebounds Tristan Thompson has grabbed over the course of his Playoff career.

29, 24 … games this past season that Tristan Thompson led the Cavaliers in rebounding and blocked shots, respectively, both team-bests.

17 … games Tristan Thompson needs to pass Austin Carr to move into 6th place (635) for all-time games played as a Cavalier – with Hot Rod next at 661.