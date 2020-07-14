By the Numbers: Kevin Porter Jr.

Enjoy some diggable digits that break down the impressive rookie season of Kevin Porter Jr.

3 … Cavaliers rookies in team history to have posted an outing of at least 30 points, eight boards and three steals – Ron Harper, LeBron James (twice) and Kevin Porter Jr.

13 … games that Kevin Porter Jr. led the Cavaliers in steals this past season.

10.0 … points per game that Porter averaged in 2019-20, good for 12th-best among his rookie class.

10, 11 … total rebounds and assists that Porter tallied in matchups against Phoenix and New Orleans – becoming the first rookie since Kyrie Irving in 2012 to post at least five boards and five assists in consecutive games.

.461, .375 … Kevin Porter Jr.’s field goal percentage and three-point shooting percentage, respectively, after December 1.

24 … points Kevin Porter Jr. scored off the bench against his hoops idol – fellow lefty, James Harden – including 16 in the fourth quarter, going 9-for-15 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from deep.

19 … percentage of his classmates in the NBA’s annual rookie survey who felt Porter was the steal of the 2019 Draft – tops among all choices.

221 … regular season games that have passed between Jordan McCrae – the last Cavs rookie to score 30 or more points – and Porter’s 30-point outing off the bench vs. Miami on February 24.

4 … games out of his final 15 appearances that Porter failed to reach double-figures.