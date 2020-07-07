By the Numbers: Darius Garland

Check out these impressive integers from Darius Garland’s rookie campaign as a Cavalier.

10 … consecutive games that Darius Garland drilled multiple three-pointers this season – the only Cavalier rookie in team history to reach that mark and only NBA rookie this season to do so.

19 … games that Garland led the Cavaliers in assists this year, tops on the squad.

5 … games that Garland played in his single season college and games that he missed in his single season as a pro – appearing in 59 games (all starts) with the Wine & Gold as a rookie.

36 … games that Garland notched double-figures this past season, including six games of 20 or more points.

3.9 … assists Garland averaged this year – tops on the Cavs this season and second-best mark by a rookie in 2019-20 behind only Ja Morant.

4 … number of state championships Garland won as a pre-star in Tennessee – winning the state’s Mr. Basketball title three straight years.

105 … three-pointers Garland drained this past season – third-best among all rookies and second-most in Cavaliers history, falling short of Collin Sexton’s 119 last year.

13 … games this season that Garland led the team in steals.

10 … straight games that Garland handed out at least four assists – second-best mark in team history behind Kyrie Irving’s 18-game run in 2012. Garland also had two four-game runs of at least five dimes – also tying a team record from a Cavs point guard in 2012 – Donald Sloan.

1 … number of NBA rookies from the class of 2019 who totaled at least 700 points, 225 assists and 100 three-pointers this past season. Who was it? Darius Garland.