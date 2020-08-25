By the Numbers: Dante Exum

This week on Cavs.com, we look at one of the Cavs' young and talented members of the back court- Dante Exum

A 2014 first-round pick by the Utah Jazz, Exum was traded to Cleveland on Christmas Eve in a deal that sent Jordan Clarkson to Utah.

Here are some of the Australian's numbers from his time in the NBA and while wearing the Wine & Gold...

1 of 9 … first round picks that are on the Cavs roster, as Exum was the fifth overall pick in 2014. A tenth first round pick will be added come October.

2 … Rising Stars games that Exum played in during All-Star Weekend. In his rookie season in 2014-15 and again in the 2016-17 season.

15 … year old is when Exum was called up to the Australian national team for the first time. This is the youngest that anyone has been called up to the senior team.

28 … points is Exum's career-high. He recorded this on January 5 against Minnesota by going 11-13 from the floor and 4-4 from behind the arc.

100 … percent is what Exum shot from the floor in his first game for the Cavs. He scored nine points and had two steals in 15 minutes against the Celtics.

160 … days between trades in the NBA. This was the longest trade drought in the NBA since 1968. This spanned from when Chris Paul was traded to Oklahoma City (July 16, 2019) to when Dante Exum was traded to Cleveland (December 23, 2019).

47.1% … field goal percentage in 2019-20. This is the highest mark in Exum's five-year career, save for 2017-18 when he shot 48.3% (but played in just 14 games).

2 … Australians on the Cavs roster, with Exum and Matthew Dellavedova.