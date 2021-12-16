Growing Up ...

If the key to NBA success is consistency, there hasn’t been any Cavalier who’s been as consistently excellent this season as Jarrett Allen. The 5th-year man from Texas, who arrived in a midseason deal less than a year ago, has solidified the center spot for the foreseeable future. And as good as he was in the second half of last season, he’s been playing at an All-Star level since the opening tip in October. As the Cavaliers prepare to hit the road for three, Allen is averaging career-bests in almost every offensive category, leading the team in double-doubles (17) and at .703, ranks third in the league in field goal percentage. Allen’s been the main cog of a formidable front line that’s helped make Cleveland the top scoring defense in the Conference. This season, Allen – the 22nd overall pick by the Nets in 2017 – has three games with three blocked shots, seven occasions with a pair of blocks and a five-block performance in Cleveland’s recent win in Miami, helping snap a 20-game losing streak on South Beach. The young Cavaliers have been the surprise, feel-good story of the NBA this season, and their 23-year-old big man has been one of the main reasons for Cleveland’s success. Following an undefeated three-game homestand – part of a season-best five-game win streak and a stretch of nine wins in their last 11 outings – the Wine and Gold hit the road before the Christmas holiday, beginning with a Saturday night stop in Milwaukee. Before they fly the friendly skies, Cavs.com sat down with the squad’s amicable big man to talk about his early days on the hardwood, his John Lucas/Houston connection, how he settled on his hairstyle and, of course, his first dunk as a youngster in today’s installment of Growing Up …

Jarrett Allen ranks third in the NBA in field goal percentage, and has three games already this year in which he hasn't missed a shot.

Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

You could say I come from … an athletic family.

I was actually born … in San Diego, and my father – Leonard Allen – went to San Diego State. He led them all-time in blocks for a little while, although I don’t know who has the record now.

Other than that … my older brother played basketball and my cousin – Jahvid Best – played in the NFL for a little bit for the Detroit Lions.

I played everything … as a kid.

At recess … if they threw out a soccer ball, I’d play soccer. If they threw out a dodgeball, I’d play dodgeball. I’d just go out and do anything.

When it came to organized sports … I played football in 7th grade. But that’s the thing in Texas – you can’t get away with not playing football.

In short football career … my jersey never got dirty, I can tell you that.

I played basketball … off and on when I was a kid.

I played when … I was little. I played in a little church league when I was about seven. And then I didn’t play until about sixth or seventh grade.

I started playing more hoops … when I started to become the tallest guy in the class. It’s one of those things where you almost have to play. And just blossomed from there.

In high school, I’d take part … in these John Lucas workouts in Houston. I was a high school freshman playing against NBA players for about a week straight. So, I know John Lucas well.

I’ve had this hairstyle … since my junior or senior year of high school. That’s when I grew it out. I just didn’t feel like getting it cut.

At this point … I guess it’s like a ‘Sampson’ thing. It’s kind of my identity.

The reason I wear No. 31 goes … back to one day before practice. I reached into a pile of jerseys, fished my hand around and pulled out 31.

I definitely remember … my first dunk.

It happened during practice … back in 7th grade, the summer of 7th grade. We were at a church. We were just having fun. Nobody could dunk, but then all of a sudden, I went up and did it.

For the longest time … I thought: ‘This isn’t real; the rim must be short.’ But it was real – and everybody was a little bit stunned, a kid that young dunking.

But I guess … nowadays, it’s normal.