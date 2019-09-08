29 Pics for Delly's 29th Birthday

A fan favorite since Day 1 with the Cavaliers, Matthew Dellavedova has had an awesome NBA career since going undrafted out of St. Mary's College of California. The Aussie was a crucial part of the Cavs' championship run in 2016 thanks to his hard nose play and three-point shot.

Now in his second tenure in Cleveland, Delly has taken on a vital leadership role with this young Cavs team. He is also making waves overseas, leading Australia at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

As Delly continues to make his case as one of the toughest players in the Association, Cavs.com takes a look back at his time with the Cavaliers.