Minor injury forces Trae Young to leave USA Basketball training camp

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young announced today via social media that he is leaving the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team because of a minor injury. Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Young suffered a minor eye infection and will leave the camp, which is being held in Las Vegas.

Via Twitter, Young wrote: "It is with deep sadness that I have to leave USA Basketball Minicamp to deal with a minor injury. Although I look forward to seeing [USA Basketball National Team] Coach [Gregg] Popovich and the Team bring home the Gold this summer, I feel it is most important for me at this moment in my career to focus on my health and preparing for the NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks. Finally, I want to thank USA Basketball and I look forward to hopefully having another opportunity in the future!"

Young's teammate on the Hawks, big man John Collins, is still participating in the camp as a part of the Select Team. Additionally, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce is serving as an assistant coach for the USA Basketball National Team as a part of Popovich's staff. The Select Team roster consists of the following players: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley (Sacramento Kings); Mikel Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Last season, Young led all first-year players in total points (1549) and total assists (653) en route to a unanimous first team All-Rookie selection and a Hawks franchise record four Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards. The No. 5 pick in the 2018 Draft, Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game and led the Eastern Conference in total assists and games with 20+ points/10+ assists (18) -- the third-highest rookie total in NBA history.