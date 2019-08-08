NBA 2K20 to include WNBA players for first time

NEW YORK – 2K today announced all 12 WNBA teams and players are making their debut in NBA® 2K20, the next iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 18 years*. Available in Play Now and Season modes, fans of the franchise will be able to use female players for the first time and experience gameplay animations, play styles and visuals built exclusively around the women’s game.

Welcoming the WNBA to #NBA2K20 🙏 Get an inside look at gameplay and hear what it means to @Candace_Parker & @BreannaStewart to officially be in the game





“Just like my counterparts in the NBA, I grew up playing NBA 2K,” said Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks forward. “After getting myself scanned and integrated into NBA 2K20 earlier this summer, I was amazed at how 2K is able to replicate women’s basketball at such a realistic level. You can tell they are taking the time to capture the essence of the WNBA and have created an immersive experience that all fans of basketball will love.”

Many of the top WNBA superstars, including Parker, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm, were scanned into NBA 2K20 earlier this year using 2K’s best-in-class motion capture technology to create the most realistic simulation on the market.

The WNBA is officially in @NBA2K 🔥🎮 Excited to see the women's game in #NBA2K20, great things to come

“For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favorite WNBA stars,” said Jeff Thomas, SVP of Development, Visual Concepts. “We’ve been working with the WNBA and their top players to recreate a hyper-realistic version of their league with pinpoint accuracy. We’re excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert noted, “We are excited to have WNBA players as part of this top- selling video game, helping to bring more exposure to these elite players, expanding our fan base and providing an immersive gaming experience featuring women role model athletes.”

BIG congrats to @maitecazorla5 on being the first Spanish player being featured on the #NBA2k20 video game!! 🎮🇪🇸⛹🏽‍♀️😊

All game modes featuring the WNBA will be available to play when NBA 2K20 is released worldwide on September 6, 2019.