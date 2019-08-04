Italy's Danilo Gallinari undergoes appendectomy while preparing for FIBA World Cup

Coming off a career season with the LA Clippers, forward Danilo Gallinari had been working out with the Italian national team in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China.

But those efforts will be halted temporarily after the Italian Basketball Federation announced Sunday that Gallinari underwent an appendectomy in Verona.

.@gallinari8888 operato nella tarda serata di ieri di appendicite. Danilo dovrà osservare alcuni giorni di riposo per poi intraprendere il percorso di riabilitazione a Verona e tornare a lavorare con i compagni nel raduno di Roma.

➡️ https://t.co/OQiIUxtGdK#Italbasketpic.twitter.com/104IL4t821 — Italbasket (@Italbasket) August 4, 2019

The federation indicated he'll rest for a few days before resuming basketball activities with the team in Rome from August 12-14.

Last season with the Clippers -- his second in LA after seven with the Nuggets -- Gallinari averaged a career-best line of 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 46.3 percent shooting (including 43.3 from deep). Traded to the Thunder as part of the Paul George deal, Gallinari is expected to shoulder a similar scoring burden in Oklahoma City.