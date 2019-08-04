2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup
2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup

Italy's Danilo Gallinari undergoes appendectomy while preparing for FIBA World Cup

From NBA.com Staff

Aug 4, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Danilo Gallinari, traded to the Thunder in July, averaged a career-best 19.8 points last season for the Clippers.

Coming off a career season with the LA Clippers, forward Danilo Gallinari had been working out with the Italian national team in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China.

But those efforts will be halted temporarily after the Italian Basketball Federation announced Sunday that Gallinari underwent an appendectomy in Verona.

The federation indicated he'll rest for a few days before resuming basketball activities with the team in Rome from August 12-14.

Last season with the Clippers -- his second in LA after seven with the Nuggets -- Gallinari averaged a career-best line of 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 46.3 percent shooting (including 43.3 from deep). Traded to the Thunder as part of the Paul George deal, Gallinari is expected to shoulder a similar scoring burden in Oklahoma City.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.