Bam Adebayo added for USA men's national team World Cup training camp

With the USA Men’s National Team World Cup training camp set to open Monday, Aug. 5, in Las Vegas, USA Basketball today announced the addition of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo to the USA Men’s National Team and to the roster of players expected to participate in the USA’s Aug. 5-9 World Cup training camp. USA Basketball also announced that 6-11 forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) has been added to the USA Select Team roster, and that Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons) and Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers) had withdrawn from the World Cup training camp.

The 16-member USA National Team training camp roster and the 14-member USA Select Team will open training camp Aug. 5 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. Daily practices will be held Aug. 5-8 and will be capped by a USA Blue-USA White exhibition game that is scheduled for Aug. 9 (7 p.m. PDT) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will feature members of the World Cup training and USA Select teams. For game ticket information visit usab.com/mnttickets

USA National Team members expected at the World Cup training camp in addition to Adebayo include: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Julius Randle (New York Knicks); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls).

The 16 players include 14 who have prior USA Basketball experience, including 2016 Olympic gold medalists Barnes and Lowry, and 2014 World Cup gold medalist Plumlee. All told, nine players have won gold medals representing USA Basketball in FIBA competitions.

The 2018-20 USA Basketball National Team coaching staff features USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.