Report: Kevin Love to withdraw from World Cup

From NBA Twitter reports

Jul 24, 2019 11:33 AM ET

Kevin Love, 30, has managed to play more than 60 games in just once in the previous four seasons.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is the latest player expected to withdraw from Team USA's training camp for the FIBA World Cup, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This news comes just one day after Damian Lillard reportedly withdrew from the World Cup. Love, who played in just 22 games last season because of a shoulder injury, averaged 17.0 points and 10.9 rebounds in 2018-19.

During the previous two weeks, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Eric Gordon, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum reportedly decided not to compete in the World Cup this year.

Although the guard ranks will be somewhat depleted of NBA stars, Team USA continues to have a deep pool of players available.

