Report: Lillard withdraws from FIBA World Cup

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has withdrawn from Team USA and FIBA World Cup play, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lillard, who averaged 25.8 points and 6.9 assists last season, joins a growing number of players who, either for personal reasons or to focus on the rapidly approaching NBA season, have decided not to participate this summer with USA Basketball.

With Lillard's withdraw, the Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Knicks' Julius Randle have been added to the training camp roster for World Cup, Shams Charania reports.

During the previous week or so, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Eric Gordon, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum reportedly decided not to compete in the World Cup this year.

Although the guard ranks will be somewhat depleted of NBA superstars, Team USA continues to have a deep pool of players available.