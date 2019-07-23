Zion Williamson announces he's signing with Jordan Brand

From NBA media reports

Jul 23, 2019 12:55 PM ET

Jordan Brand may have landed the biggest shoe deal signee since Nike inked LeBron James in 2003.

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft, announced via Instagram that he's signing with Jordan Brand.

You think the Jordan family is excited about its latest addition to the fraternity?

 

By signing with Jordan Brand, Williamson joins an impressive group of NBA players that includes Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler. 

