Zion Williamson announces he's signing with Jordan Brand

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft, announced via Instagram that he's signing with Jordan Brand.
Let’s Dance #JUMPMANpic.twitter.com/Ra0mq4OwYQ— Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) July 23, 2019
You think the Jordan family is excited about its latest addition to the fraternity?
Well, this should be fun.— Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 23, 2019
Welcome to the family, @ZionWilliamson. #JUMPMANpic.twitter.com/nSY2Eh0Fnu
Jordan Brand welcomes #1 pick @Zionwilliamson to the family. "He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do, " said Michael Jordan. Zion joins Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, WNBA players Asia Durr and Kia Nurse and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/bT05oZWxXx— Josh Benedek (@The_real_Jobby) July 23, 2019
By signing with Jordan Brand, Williamson joins an impressive group of NBA players that includes Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler.