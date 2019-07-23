Zion Williamson announces he's signing with Jordan Brand

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft, announced via Instagram that he's signing with Jordan Brand.

You think the Jordan family is excited about its latest addition to the fraternity?

Jordan Brand welcomes #1 pick @Zionwilliamson to the family. "He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do, " said Michael Jordan. Zion joins Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, WNBA players Asia Durr and Kia Nurse and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/bT05oZWxXx — Josh Benedek (@The_real_Jobby) July 23, 2019

By signing with Jordan Brand, Williamson joins an impressive group of NBA players that includes Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler.