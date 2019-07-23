Reports: Ben McLemore reaches two-year deal with Rockets

Free agent guard Ben McLemore has reached a deal with the Houston Rockets, according to a tweet from general manager Daryl Morey.
Welcome to the @HoustonRockets@BenMcLemore ! https://t.co/xBZaIwCsVF— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) July 23, 2019
The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the deal is a partially guaranteed contract for two years.
Free agent Ben McLemore has agreed to a partially guaranteed two-year deal with the Houston Rockets, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2019
McLemore has averaged 8.8 points in six seasons since being drafted by the Kings with the No. 7 pick in the 2013 Draft.