2019 Free Agency
Reports: Ben McLemore reaches two-year deal with Rockets

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 23, 2019 10:37 AM ET

Ben McLemore is a career 41.7 percent shooter, 35.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Free agent guard Ben McLemore has reached a deal with the Houston Rockets, according to a tweet from general manager Daryl Morey.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the deal is a partially guaranteed contract for two years.

McLemore has averaged 8.8 points in six seasons since being drafted by the Kings with the No. 7 pick in the 2013 Draft.

