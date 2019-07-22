Report: Wizards to offer Bradley Beal 3-year maximum extension

Bradley Beal will be rewarded with a three-year, $111 million maximum contract extension offer by the Washington Wizards, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With Bradley Beal eligible for a three-year, $111M extension on Friday, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard tells ESPN: "At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Brad the full max..." Story includes reaction from Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein. https://t.co/aJS5JvRak1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2019

Beal, who had a career-best season in 2018-19, is eligible to sign an extension beginning Friday and ending Oct. 21. The extension would start in two years, the 2021-202 season.

According to Wojarowski, Beal could be eligible to sign a five-year, $254 million supermax extension next year if he earns All-NBA status in the 2019-20 season. Without the supermax, he's eligible for a four-year, $155 million max extension next year.

Beal averaged a career-best 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists last season. In four trips to the playoffs in his seven-year NBA career, Beal has averaged 22.7 points in 40 appearances.

Beal, 26, also has decided to withdraw from the Team USA squad that will be playing in the FIBA World Cup in September, according to a report by ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Bradley Beal latest All-Star to withdraw from Team USA for World Cup, staying for birth of son: https://t.co/t04VzcAekc — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 22, 2019

The Beals are awaiting the birth of their second son, which would come during World Cup preparation and competition.

Beal joins James Harden, Anthony Davis, Eric Gordon and CJ McCollum among NBA players deciding not to compete in the World Cup this year.