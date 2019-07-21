Report: Lakers claim Kostas Antetokounmpo off free agency waivers

The Lakers have claimed Kostas Antetokoumpo, the younger brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, off free agency waivers and are expected to assign him to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Kostas Antetokounmpo off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2019

Kostas, 21, appeared in two games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2018-19, playing 11 total minutes and scoring two points.

The power forward/center spent most of the past season in the NBA G League, averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 40 games with the Texas Legends.