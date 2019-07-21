2019 Free Agency
Report: Lakers claim Kostas Antetokounmpo off free agency waivers

Jul 21, 2019 6:02 PM ET

Kostas Antetokounmpo played most of last season for the Texas Legends in the G League.

The Lakers have claimed Kostas Antetokoumpo, the younger brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, off free agency waivers and are expected to assign him to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

 

Kostas, 21, appeared in two games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2018-19, playing 11 total minutes and scoring two points.

The power forward/center spent most of the past season in the NBA G League, averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 40 games with the Texas Legends.

