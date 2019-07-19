Reports: Wizards promote Tommy Sheppard to full-time general manager

The Washington Wizards have hired Tommy Sheppard as the team's full-time general manager, per multiple reports.

Sheppard, the team's senior vice president of basketball operations for most of last season, served as general manager on an interim basis after the Wizards fired longtime executive Ernie Grunfeld back in April.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post was the first to report the news.

Sheppard has been with the franchise for 16 seasons and, per Buckner, is expected to make several additions to the operations department.

With Sheppard as the interim, the Wizards drafted No. 9 pick Rui Hachimura in the 2019 draft, re-signed Thomas Bryant and added Isaiah Thomas in free agency.