Toronto Raptors sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Official release

Jul 18, 2019 8:45 PM ET

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson spent his first four NBA seasons with the Nets, averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds primarily off the bench.

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hollis-Jefferson, 6-foot-7, 217 pounds, averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 20.9 minutes in 59 games (21 starts) with Brooklyn last season. He reached double-digit scoring in 24 games and posted four double-doubles. Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 points Nov. 4 vs. Philadelphia and collected a season-best 15 rebounds Dec. 26 vs. Charlotte.

A native of Chester, Pennsylvania, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 23.6 minutes in 234 career games (147 starts) with the Nets (2015-19). He was picked 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2015 NBA Draft and traded to Brooklyn on draft night. 

Hollis-Jefferson played two seasons at Arizona (2013-15), helping the Wildcats to consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 27.0 minutes in 76 career contests (31 starts). As a sophomore, Hollis-Jefferson was named First Team All-Pac-12 and selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

