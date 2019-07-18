Toronto Raptors sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hollis-Jefferson, 6-foot-7, 217 pounds, averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 20.9 minutes in 59 games (21 starts) with Brooklyn last season. He reached double-digit scoring in 24 games and posted four double-doubles. Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 points Nov. 4 vs. Philadelphia and collected a season-best 15 rebounds Dec. 26 vs. Charlotte.

A native of Chester, Pennsylvania, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 23.6 minutes in 234 career games (147 starts) with the Nets (2015-19). He was picked 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2015 NBA Draft and traded to Brooklyn on draft night.

Hollis-Jefferson played two seasons at Arizona (2013-15), helping the Wildcats to consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 27.0 minutes in 76 career contests (31 starts). As a sophomore, Hollis-Jefferson was named First Team All-Pac-12 and selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.