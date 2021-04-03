Report: Trail Blazers plan to sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hollis-Jefferson was on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ training camp roster but was waived in December.

Hollis-Jefferson, 26, played for the Raptors last season, providing energy and defense off the bench. He averaged 7.0 points 4.7 rebounds in 60 games for Toronto.

We Back to where it all started from!!!#RipCity pic.twitter.com/zxstrb67yN — Team Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 🏀 (@TeamRHJAZ) April 2, 2021

The Blazers originally selected Hollis-Jefferson with the 23rd pick during the 2015 NBA Draft but traded his draft rights and guard Steve Blake to the Brooklyn Nets for forward/center Mason Plumlee and the draft rights to guard Pat Connaughton, who went 41st overall in that draft.