Report: Trail Blazers plan to sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Portland selected Hollis-Jefferson with the 23rd pick during the 2015 NBA Draft but traded his draft rights.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has averaged 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 294 career NBA games, primarily off the bench.

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hollis-Jefferson was on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ training camp roster but was waived in December.

Hollis-Jefferson, 26, played for the Raptors last season, providing energy and defense off the bench. He averaged 7.0 points 4.7 rebounds in 60 games for Toronto.

The Blazers originally selected Hollis-Jefferson with the 23rd pick during the 2015 NBA Draft but traded his draft rights and guard Steve Blake to the Brooklyn Nets for forward/center Mason Plumlee and the draft rights to guard Pat Connaughton, who went 41st overall in that draft.

