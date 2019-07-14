Report: Nets agree to deal with David Nwaba

The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard David Nwaba, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old has risen from undrafted rookie to consistent contributor during his three-year NBA career. He played with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes over 51 games. Prior to the Cavaliers, he played with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Nwaba likely will be one of the final moves for the Nets after a busy offseason headlined by their deals with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Deandre Jordan.

