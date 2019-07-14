2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Report: Nets agree to deal with David Nwaba

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 14, 2019 12:45 PM ET

David Nwaba has played with three teams during his three-year career.

The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard David Nwaba, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old has risen from undrafted rookie to consistent contributor during his three-year NBA career. He played with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes over 51 games. Prior to the Cavaliers, he played with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Nwaba likely will be one of the final moves for the Nets after a busy offseason headlined by their deals with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Deandre Jordan.

> Official Player Movement: Eastern Conference

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.