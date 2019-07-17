Brooklyn Nets Sign David Nwaba

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard David Nwaba. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Nwaba (6’4, 219) has appeared in 141 career games (37 starts) across three NBA seasons with Cleveland (2018-19), Chicago (2017-18) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-17), registering averages of 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. The 26-year-old saw action in 51 games (14 starts) with the Cavaliers this past season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per contest. Nwaba also appeared in 40 games for the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate during the 2016-17 campaign, posting averages of 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game en route to NBA G League All-Defensive Team and All-Rookie Team honors.

A native of Los Angeles, Nwaba played his first collegiate season (2012-13) at Santa Monica College before transferring and completing his career at Cal Poly (2013-16), where he was named All-Big West Honorable Mention as a senior.