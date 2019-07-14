Around The League
Around The League

Giannis Antetokounmpo at rally to celebrate MVP: 'Please don't call me MVP'

Bucks star doesn't want to be called MVP until he "wins it again next year"

From NBA media reports

Jul 14, 2019 5:07 PM ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to remain focused on his goal of winning a championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks gave their hometown fans the chance to celebrate the Kia MVP season of Giannis Antetokounmpo at a rally in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Antetokounmpo spoke at the celebration and asked that the fans stop calling him MVP so he can remain focused on bringing a championship to Milwaukee.

"After this day -- July 14 -- please, please, please do me this favor so I can be a better player, lead this team to a championship: please don't call me MVP," Antetokounmpo told the crowd of thousands in Milwaukee. "Please, after this day don't call me MVP until I win it again next year."

Antetokounmpo -- who averaged career-highs with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over 72 games last season -- said on Saturday he believes he is only at "60 percent" of his potential. 

He finished his speech by saying, "Let's go get the big trophy now!"

 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.