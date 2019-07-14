Giannis Antetokounmpo at rally to celebrate MVP: 'Please don't call me MVP'

The Milwaukee Bucks gave their hometown fans the chance to celebrate the Kia MVP season of Giannis Antetokounmpo at a rally in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Antetokounmpo spoke at the celebration and asked that the fans stop calling him MVP so he can remain focused on bringing a championship to Milwaukee.

“After today, please don’t call me MVP... until I win it again next year!” - @Giannis_An34pic.twitter.com/vNv5qc7Nwa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 14, 2019

"After this day -- July 14 -- please, please, please do me this favor so I can be a better player, lead this team to a championship: please don't call me MVP," Antetokounmpo told the crowd of thousands in Milwaukee. "Please, after this day don't call me MVP until I win it again next year."

Antetokounmpo -- who averaged career-highs with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over 72 games last season -- said on Saturday he believes he is only at "60 percent" of his potential.

He finished his speech by saying, "Let's go get the big trophy now!"

Ready for the MVP!! pic.twitter.com/blShyuiYOL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 14, 2019