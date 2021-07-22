Massive crowd packs Milwaukee streets for Bucks' title parade

Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The Bucks’ parade began at noon ET and snaked through the streets of downtown Milwaukee in celebration of the franchise’s first NBA title since 1971.

Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.