2021 NBA Finals

Massive crowd packs Milwaukee streets for Bucks' title parade

The Bucks took to the streets of Milwaukee to celebrate their NBA championship.

From NBA.com News Services

The Bucks and their fans gather Thursday in Milwaukee to celebrate the team's 2021 NBA title.

Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The Bucks’ parade began at noon ET and snaked through the streets of downtown Milwaukee in celebration of the franchise’s first NBA title since 1971.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives praise to the Bucks' fans and his teammates as the team celebrates its 2021 NBA title.

Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.

Gov. Tony Evers even declared Thursday “Bucks In Six Day” in Wisconsin, a rallying cry among the fan base ever since former Milwaukee guard Brandon Jennings incorrectly predicted his eighth-seeded Bucks would win a 2013 first-round series over the top-seeded Heat in six games.

Below are some of the best moments, interviews, images and more from the Bucks’ title celebration:

P.J. Tucker reflects on the Bucks' roster, the team's Finals path and what winning a championship feels like.

Bucks fan-favorite Bobby Portis thrills the crowd during the team's championship celebration.

Brook Lopez reflects on the Bucks' championship and picks what Disney movie the pathway to the title was most like.

Bobby Portis reflects on the long road he has taken to become an NBA champion.

Khris Middleton says winning an NBA title at last is like realizing a long-sought dream.

P.J. Tucker speaks on winning a championship, playing with Giannis and why he wanted to play in Milwaukee.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.