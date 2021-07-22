2021 NBA Finals
Massive crowd packs Milwaukee streets for Bucks' title parade
The Bucks took to the streets of Milwaukee to celebrate their NBA championship.
From NBA.com News Services
Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.
The Bucks’ parade began at noon ET and snaked through the streets of downtown Milwaukee in celebration of the franchise’s first NBA title since 1971.
Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.
Gov. Tony Evers even declared Thursday “Bucks In Six Day” in Wisconsin, a rallying cry among the fan base ever since former Milwaukee guard Brandon Jennings incorrectly predicted his eighth-seeded Bucks would win a 2013 first-round series over the top-seeded Heat in six games.
Below are some of the best moments, interviews, images and more from the Bucks’ title celebration:
🥶 📸 @Thanasis_ante43 pic.twitter.com/5r73iKPx8S
— Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 22, 2021
Champagne Thanasis 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/u98aughdqe
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Championship Celebration MOOD. 😂@Hennessy | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/e6SEqOs0zw
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
.@Giannis_An34 is never letting go of this trophy. 🤣🏆@BMOHarrisBank | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/C9PA7Oqq3M
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Giannis just shot a free throw into the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/gkvoeU6H1P
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 22, 2021
1…2…3…MVP!! pic.twitter.com/QRQzeoMQTs
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
50 years is a long time. Glad i'm still around to witness this historic moment #BucksInSix #FearTheDeer https://t.co/wMN0j6r29T
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 22, 2021
Underdog to the top dog!! pic.twitter.com/R93K0fZBct
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Giannis happy to see happiness at the Bucks 🏆 parade. 😁♥️
Watch live NBA TV: https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m pic.twitter.com/ABOJvXpSZo
— NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2021
PJ is feeling good! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/q74JTKXiRP
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Ok. One more update crowd shot here from the #DeerDistrict. The amount of people is increasing quickly. pic.twitter.com/IwxpRuJ2S6
— Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) July 22, 2021
🗣️ Hear Khris Middleton talk about his journey, the Bucks roster, and the what's ahead.. from the parade bus! 🏆
Tune-in on NBA TV: https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m pic.twitter.com/L4GZfsF5sO
— NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2021
The 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship Parade is underway! 🚌🎉
Follow along on NBA TV: https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m pic.twitter.com/hC8Bm5R7tX
— NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2021
Bobby Portis’ mom with the trophy is a VIBE 🏆 (via @BPortistime) pic.twitter.com/x7FOmFJjkV
— Overtime (@overtime) July 22, 2021
And there is the Larry O’Brien Trophy: pic.twitter.com/reScLpoXHI
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 22, 2021
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.