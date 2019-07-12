2019 Free Agency
Report: Veteran Tyson Chandler to sign with Rockets

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 12, 2019 2:32 PM ET

Tyson Chandler averaged 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds last season with the Lakers and Suns.

The Houston Rockets aren't done making moves this summer.

On the heels of the reported blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook, the Rockets reportedly also agreed to a one-year deal with free agent center Tyson Chandler, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chandler finished the 2018-19 season with the Lakers, who he signed with after agreeing to a buyout with the Suns. He won a championship ring with Dallas in 2011, and he was the NBA’s defensive player of the year with New York in 2012 before earning an All-Star selection in 2013.

