Game Recap: Clippers 83, Kings 80

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Amir Coffey scored 19 points to help propel the Los Angeles Clippers to an 83-80 win over the Sacramento Kings at Cox Pavilion in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday night.



The Clippers (3-1) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to pull within one point, 63-62, entering what turned out to be a hard-fought fourth quarter. Coffey’s bucket with 12 seconds remaining and subsequent key defensive rebound sealed the victory for Los Angeles.



Coffey added nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, while 2019 first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and one steal. David Michineau finished 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kaiser Gates contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block.



The Kings (2-2), who turned the ball over 20 times, were led by Wenyen Gabriel's 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Bryce Brown had 12 points, while Kyle Guy finished with 11. Hollis Thompson totaled nine points, 12 rebounds and a block.