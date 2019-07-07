Game Recap: Clippers 93, Lakers 87

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS — Mfiondu Kabengele totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 93-87 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Clippers built an early, 32-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and never relinquished it. The Lakers never led in the game but cut the lead to 89-85 with just under a minute to go in the fourth quarter before a Kabengele dunk with 25 seconds remaining secured the win for the Clippers.

Kabengele, the 27th pick in this year’s draft, finished with a double-double, while his Florida State teammate and fellow rookie, Terance Mann, finished with five points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Clippers (1-0). Amir Coffey finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Nigel Hayes added 13 points and four rebounds.

Joe Young and Devontae Cacock led the Lakers (0-2) with 17 points each. Nick Perkins totaled 13 points and nine rebounds, and Codi Miller-McIntyre added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.