Game Recap: Timberwolves 90, Heat 87

LAS VEGAS -- Naz Reid totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 90-87 win over the Miami Heat in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves clawed back into a game in which they trailed by 16 points at halftime and as many as 20 in the third quarter. A steal and dunk from Miami’s Kendrick Nunn evened the game at 87 with less than 20 seconds remaining, before Reid made two clutch free throws in the final seconds to secure the comeback victory for Minnesota.

Reid’s double-double fueled the Timberwolves’ second-half surge, while Jordan McLaughlin paced Minnesota (4-0) in scoring with 17 points, adding seven rebounds and six assists. Keita Bates-Diop contributed 13 points, and Josh Okogie added 11.

Nunn had a big game with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while No. 13 pick Tyler Herro finished with 15 points, three assists and two rebounds.

Duncan Robinson added 13 points, and Yante Matentotaled 12 points and nine rebounds for Miami (3-1).