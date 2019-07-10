Kawhi Leonard signs with LA Clippers

The L.A. Clippers have signed free agent forward Kawhi Leonard, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞. pic.twitter.com/4qYtTTmSHr — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 10, 2019

“This is a historic moment for our organization and our fans,” said Frank. “We are grateful and honored that Kawhi Leonard has decided to come home and join the L.A. Clippers. Kawhi is a peerless two-way player, a relentless worker and a natural fit for the serious, professional culture our group has established. He wins everywhere he goes, and he always has, from King High School to San Diego State to the NBA. Having him on our side is a tremendous privilege and a massive responsibility, one we will take very seriously. His expectation, and ours, is to contend for championships.”



Leonard, 28, averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Toronto Raptors last season in 24 playoff games en route to an NBA Championship and Finals MVP honor. During the 2018-19 regular season, the three-time All-Star averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. In his career, the two-time defensive Player of the Year (2016, 2015) has averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 467 games with the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. Leonard also won an NBA Championship and captured Finals MVP with the Spurs in 2013-14. The 6'7" forward has been voted All-NBA First Team twice (2017, 2016), All-NBA Second Team once (2019), and All-Defensive First Team three times (2017, 2016, 2015).

The Moreno Valley, California-native was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft before being traded to the Spurs on draft night. Leonard spent two collegiate seasons at San Diego State University where he appeared in 70 games, averaging 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He attended Martin Luther King High School in Riverside and won the 2009 California Mr. Basketball award his senior season.