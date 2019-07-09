2019 Free Agency
Report: Warriors to waive Shaun Livingston

Jul 9, 2019 9:38 PM ET

Shaun Livingston, 33 and a 15-year veteran, wants to continue playing.

The Golden State Warriors plan to waive veteran guard Shaun Livingston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Livingston has been with the Warriors for five seasons. He's played a valuable reserve role, but his minutes and numbers diminished slightly last season. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists during the 2018-19 campaign in 15.1 minutes per game.

 

