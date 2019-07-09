Report: Warriors to waive Shaun Livingston

The Golden State Warriors plan to waive veteran guard Shaun Livingston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Warriors are waiving guard Shaun Livingston, who is guaranteed $2M of his $7.7M salary for season. Livingston, 33, is determined to continue playing and becomes one more valuable free agent candidate for contenders. He’s won three NBA titles and reached five Finals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2019

Livingston has been with the Warriors for five seasons. He's played a valuable reserve role, but his minutes and numbers diminished slightly last season. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists during the 2018-19 campaign in 15.1 minutes per game.