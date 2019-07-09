Report: Warriors to waive Shaun Livingston

The Golden State Warriors plan to waive veteran guard Shaun Livingston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Sources: Warriors are waiving guard Shaun Livingston, who is guaranteed $2M of his $7.7M salary for season. Livingston, 33, is determined to continue playing and becomes one more valuable free agent candidate for contenders. He’s won three NBA titles and reached five Finals.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2019
Livingston has been with the Warriors for five seasons. He's played a valuable reserve role, but his minutes and numbers diminished slightly last season. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists during the 2018-19 campaign in 15.1 minutes per game.